Use of space tech to help with disaster management

ISLAMABAD: The Spa­ce and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) is integrating space-based applications into its disaster risk management framework, paving a path anchored in science and international collaboration to better prepare for natural calamities, a senior official said on Monday.

The agency aims to change the country’s disaster response from reactive to proactive, said Sup­arco’s member for tech­no­logy Zafar Iqbal at the la­­unch of the ‘Space-based Disaster Manage­ment — Shifting Focus from Rea­c­tive to Proactive Approa­c­hes’ training in Islamabad.

“These tools are used to enhance early warning sys­tems and support nati­onal policies and authorities on disaster preparedness as mitigation and ad­­aptation advance together as twin priorities,” Mr Iqbal said.

He stressed the importance of readiness before a crisis occurs.

“The challenge before us is not only to respond to disasters after they occur, but more importantly, to strengthen preparedness and resilience before they strike,” Mr Iqbal said.

“By harnessing satellite data, remote sensing, and geospatial tools, we can mo­­nitor risks in advance, identify vulnerable areas, and support decision-makers with timely, actionable information.” He added that such strategies save lives, protect infrastructure and ensure that scarce resou­rces are deployed more effectively.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025