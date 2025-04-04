E-Paper | April 04, 2025

Pakistan becomes first foreign country to join China’s space station training programme: Suparco

APP Published April 4, 2025 Updated April 4, 2025 01:44pm

Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) Director Shafaat Ali on Friday revealed that Pakistan will send two merit-based astronauts for training in China, marking a significant milestone as it becomes the first foreign country to participate in Beijing’s space station training programme.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan signed an agreement with China to train Pakistani astronauts, with candidates selected based on merit, including PhD holders, experienced pilots and graduates meeting specific physical requirements, he told a private news channel.

He said that Pakistan has collaborated with China to offer astronaut training to Pakistani nationals, with a focus on selecting candidates with exceptional academic credentials, relevant expertise and adherence to specific physical standards.

Ali highlighted that China initially reserved astronaut training exclusively for its citizens, but has now extended this opportunity to Pakistan, fostering greater bonding and friendship between the two nations.

The Suparco director outlined a rigorous three-stage selection process for aspiring Pakistani astronauts, ensuring only the most qualified candidates are chosen for the training programme in China.

The astronaut selection process will be completed by 2026, he added.

Responding to a query, he said that the mission will conduct cutting-edge scientific experiments in various fields, including biological and medical sciences, aerospace, applied physics, fluid mechanics, space radiation, ecology, material sciences, microgravity studies, and astronomy at CSS.

Ali also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the PM and the Chinese government for extending this remarkable opportunity to Pakistan, enabling the country to take a giant leap in space exploration.

