January 13, 2025

Suparco to launch EO-1 satellite on Jan 17

APP Published January 13, 2025 Updated January 13, 2025 05:02pm

The Space and Upper Atmo­sphere Research Comm­ission (Suparco) announced the launch of the country’s Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite on January 17 from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre, China, APP reported.

The Indigenous Electro-Optical (EO-1) satellite is an advanced imaging satellite developed to capture high-resolution optical images of the Earth. Such satellites are typically used for a wide range of applications, including environmental monitoring, urban planning, agriculture, and defence and surveillance.

According to today’s announcement, the launch of the EO-1 mission “reflects Suparco’s dedication and expertise in advancing Pakistan’s technological capabilities in space science and innovation” marking a significant milestone in Pakistan’s space journey.

The indigenously developed satellite will enhance the country’s ability to monitor and manage natural resources, predict and respond to natural disasters, support food security, and drive economic growth through informed decision-making and sustainable development.

The EO-1 satellite offers substantial benefits across various sectors in Pakistan.

In agriculture, it will enable precision farming by monitoring crops, assessing irrigation needs, predicting yields, and supporting food security initiatives.

For urban development, the satellite will assist in tracking infrastructure growth, managing urban sprawl, and aiding city and regional planning efforts.

In environmental monitoring and disaster management, it will provide timely updates on floods, landslides, earthquakes, deforestation, and land erosion.

Additionally, it will support extraction and conservation strategies for natural resources, including monitoring of minerals, oil and gas fields, glacier recession, and water resources.

The achievement is set to position advanced space technology capabilities at the forefront of national progress and development, aligning with the goals of the National Space Policy.

In May last year, Pakistan launched a multi-mission communication satellite, PakSat-MM1, to improve internet and communication infrastructure. It was jointly developed by Suparco and the China Great Wall Industry Corporation.

Suparco also joined a lunar exploration mission in Nov partnering with China’s Chang’e 8 mission, set to launch in 2028.

