E-Paper | September 30, 2025

Ahmed’s hat-trick helps Mari Energies down Rangers

The Newspaper's Sports Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:52am

LAHORE: Ahmed Nadeem’s hat-trick powered Mari Energies to a 5-2 victory over Rangers in the fourth Chief of Naval Staff Hockey Tournament here at the National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

Nadeem’s treble was complemented by one goal each from Mohammad Waseem and Umer Mustafa.

Rangers’ scorers were Mohmmad Ahmer and Sheroz. Despite Ahmed’s performance, Mari Energies’ Waseem was named man-of the-match and received a cash prize of Rs50,000.

In the day’s other fixture, Navy edged National Bank of Pakistan 3-2 after a hard-fought battle

Yasir Khan, Abdul Hannan Shahid and Basharat Ali scored for Navy, while Sabir and Akash netted for the opposing team. Yasir was awarded player-of-the-match.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

