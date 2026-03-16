Salman’s ton in vain as BD win third ODI to seal series

Dhaka: Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan plays a shot as Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan looks on during the third One-day International at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday.—AFP

Dhaka: Bangladesh held their nerve in a pulsating finish to defeat Pakistan by 11 runs in the third and deciding One-day International and clinch the series 2-1 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Sunday, ending a long wait for an ODI series victory over the visitors.

The decider featured centuries of contrasting temperament — Tanzid Hasan’s composed maiden hundred anchored Bangladesh’s 290-5, while Salman Ali Agha’s fighting 106 nearly engineered a remarkable chase before Bangladesh’s bowlers sealed victory in the closing moments.

Asked to bat after Pakistan opted to field on a surface that had earlier produced modest totals, Bangladesh built their innings around a 105-run opening stand between Saif Hassan (36) and Tanzid.

After negotiating early pressure from Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf, Tanzid gradually assumed control, crafting a measured 107 off 107 balls, striking six fours and seven sixes.

“This series was very important for us,” Tanzid said. “When I came to the wicket I tried to assess for the first 10 overs. As the ball got older it became difficult for new batters, so I tried to play a big innings.”

Najmul Hossain Shanto (27) and Litton Das (41) provided useful support, while Towhid Hridoy’s unbeaten 48 off 44 balls ensured late momentum as Bangladesh posted their highest total of the series.

Pakistan’s spinners — Abrar Ahmed (1-49), Saad Masood (0-55) and Salman Agha (0-35) — contained scoring phases but were unable to trigger the collapses that had marked earlier matches.

Pakistan’s chase began disastrously as Taskin Ahmed struck twice inside the opening two overs to remove Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat before Mohammad Rizwan was bowled for four, leaving the visitors reeling at 17-3.

Ghazi Ghori (29) and Abdul Samad (34) briefly stabilised the innings with a 50-run partnership, but wickets at regular intervals kept Pakistan under pressure.

The recovery was led by Salman and debutant Saad Masood (38), whose 79-run sixth-wicket stand revived hopes of an unlikely win.

Salman, playing with visible determination, brought up his third ODI century off 98 balls before falling for 106 in the 48th over — caught at deep midwicket off Taskin — leaving Pakistan needing 28 from 18 deliveries with three wickets remaining.

Captain Shaheen Shah Afridi then ignited hopes with two towering sixes off Mustafizur Rahman in the penultimate over, reducing the equation to 14 off the last over.

But leg-spinner Rishad Hossain held his composure despite a dropped catch and a reversed wide decision, stumping Shaheen off the final ball to seal a dramatic victory.

“Really proud of the team. We gave chances to youngsters and fought till the last ball,” Shaheen said afterwards.

Taskin finished with 4-49, while Mustafizur, bowling through injury, claimed 3-54 in a decisive spell that swung momentum repeatedly. Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz admitted the final moments were tense.

“Definitely an excellent match. The boys played really well but in the last over, with 14 needed, everyone was a bit afraid,” Miraz said. “Taskin bowled brilliantly throughout the series — first three overs he took two wickets and then in the end two more.”

Shaheen also praised Salman’s effort with the bat.

“Salman always likes to play the spinners and fast bowlers — he has played good innings for a long time,” he said.

The Pakistan captain also acknowledged Bangladesh’s execution in the final over. “I tried, but Rishad bowled really well,” Shaheen said. “Congrats to Bangladesh — they played really well.”

The victory marked Bangladesh’s first ODI series win over Pakistan since 2015, while Pakistan were left to reflect on a narrowly missed chase — though Shaheen insisted the team would continue to support its emerging players.

“They are youngsters and played good cricket and we’ll back them,” he said.

Scoreboard

BANGLADESH:

Saif Hassan b Shaheen36

Tanzid Hasan c Shaheen b Abrar 107

Najmul Hossain lbw b Haris 27

Litton Das c Ghazi b Haris 41

Towhid Hridoy not out 48

Rishad Hossain b Haris 0

Afif Hossain not out 5

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-7, W-15)26

TOTAL (for five wickets, 50 overs)290

DID NOT BAT: Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-105 (Saif), 2-158 (Najmul), 3-194 (Tanzid), 4-262 (Litton), 5-262 (Rishad)

BOWLING: Shaheen 10-0-55-1 (1w), Haris 10-0-52-3 (2w), Abrar 10-0-49-1 (2w), Faheem 4-0-24-0 (3w), Saad 8-0-55-0 (3w), Maaz 1-0-9-0, Salman 7-0-35-0

PAKISTAN:

Sahibzada Farhan c Litton b Taskin 6

Maaz Sadaqat c Litton b Nahid6

Ghazi Ghori b Nahid29

Mohammad Rizwan b Taskin4

Abdul Samad c Litton b Mustafizur34

Salman Ali Agha c Najmul b Taskin106

Saad Masood b Mustafizur38

Faheem Ashraf b Taskin9

Shaheen Shah Afridi st Litton b Rishad37

Haris Rauf c Mehidy b Mustafizur1

Abrar Ahmed not out0

EXTRAS (B-1, LB-2, W-6)9

TOTAL (all out, 50 overs)279

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-6 (Sahibzada), 2-12 (Maaz), 3-17 (Rizwan), 4-67 (Ghazi), 5-82 (Samad), 6-161 (Saad), 7-209 (Faheem), 8-261 (Salman), 9-277 (Haris)

BOWLING: Taskin 10-1-49-4, Nahid 10-0-62-2, Mustafizur 10-0-54-3 (3w), Mehidy 10-0-37-0, Rishad 7-0-56-1 (2w), Saif 3-0-18-0

RESULT: Bangladesh won by 11 runs. MAN OF THE MATCH: Tanzid Hasan

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026