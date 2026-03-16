Champions Trophy-winning skipper Sarfraz announces retirement from international cricket

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed, who led the country to their maiden ICC Champions Trophy triumph in 2017, announced his retirement from international cricket on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career spanning nearly two decades.

The Karachi-born wicket-keeper-batter represented Pakistan in all three formats, featuring in 54 Tests, 117 One-day Internationals and 61 Twenty20 Internationals, scoring 6,164 runs that included six centuries and 35 half-centuries. Behind the stumps, he effected 315 catches and 56 stumpings.

Sarfraz’s finest hour came in 2017 when he captained Pakistan to a historic Champions Trophy title, defeating arch-rivals India by 180 runs in the final at The Oval.

The victory made him the first Pakistan skipper to win the tournament and the only captain to claim ICC titles at both junior and senior levels, having earlier guided Pakistan to the ICC Under-19 World Cup crown in 2006.

“It has been the greatest honour of my life to represent Pakistan,” Sarfraz said in a statement. “From leading the U-19 team to a world title in 2006 to lifting the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, every moment in Pakistan colours has been special.”

He added that captaining the national side across all formats was “a dream come true”, noting that nurturing young players into match-winners remained among his proudest achievements.

Sarfraz captained Pakistan in 100 international matches — 50 ODIs, 37 T20Is and 13 Tests — and led the side to the No.1 ranking in T20I cricket. Under his leadership, Pakistan achieved a world-record run of 11 consecutive T20I series victories and completed six clean sweeps against West Indies (2016, 2018), Sri Lanka (2017), Australia (2018), New Zealand (2018) and Scotland (2018).

His captaincy era also marked the emergence of several future stars, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf, whom he backed early in their international careers.

Among his individual milestones, Sarfraz holds Pakistan’s record for most catches in a Test match — 10 against South Africa in Johannesburg in 2019 — and remains the only Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter to score an ODI century at Lord’s, achieved against England in 2016.

Sarfraz made his international debut in an ODI in 2007 and played his final match for Pakistan in a Test against Australia in Perth in December 2023.

In recognition of his services to cricket and the Champions Trophy triumph, he was awarded the Pride of Performance in 2018, becoming the youngest Pakistan captain to receive the honour.

“I am grateful to my teammates, coaches, family and the fans for their unwavering support throughout my career,” he said, adding that he would continue to serve Pakistan cricket in every possible way.

Sarfraz is currently a member of Pakistan’s national men’s selection committee and is also involved in overseeing the country’s youth development pathway, including the Under-19 side and Pakistan Shaheens.

Published in Dawn, March 16th, 2026