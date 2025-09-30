HEC to roll out cutting-edge IT courses for Attock youth

TAXILA: Chairman of the Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, on Monday pledged to introduce modern and market-oriented information technology (IT) certification courses for the youth of the district Attock aimed at equipping students with digital skills and e-learning, paving the way for them to achieve economic self-reliance.

He made this announcement during his visit to District Public School of Information Technology (DPS-IT), Attock. The vice chancellor of the University of Agriculture Rawalpindi, Prof Dr Qamar-uz-Zaman, also flanked him.

He added that the certification courses would include freelancing, AI, graphic designing and other market-oriented courses so that male and female students can follow the path of economic self-sufficiency through these certifications.

During the visit, the Deputy Commissioner, Rao Atif Raza, briefed the guests about the school’s progress and the district administration flagship ‘Learn and Earn IT programme’.

Mr Raza said that the programme had a revolutionary status in the history of Attock district, enabling students across the district to pursue economic self-sufficiency through freelancing, graphic design, and other related courses He added that more than 50 IT labs of government schools in Attock district had been upgraded at a cost of around Rs250 million, which is a unique initiative in the history of the district.

He further highlighted that under the “Learn and Earn” programme, 300 IT teachers in the district have undergone training in three groups, adding that these trained teachers are now providing professional IT education in 32 government schools across the district.

He said that Attock has much potential as it is located at the crossroads of CPEC and the proposed economic zone, besides being the hub of different defence industries.

Therefore, the district administration is focusing on the youth of the area to equip them with market-based technologies to get employment opportunities in their home district.

Commenting on the district administration flagship ‘Learn and Earn IT programme’, Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission, Prof Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, has emphasised the importance of linking children from needy families to technical skill areas, providing them with avenues for a brighter future.

“Through these certification courses, women, in particular, can achieve self-reliance through skill-based education, reducing their dependence on others,” he added.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025