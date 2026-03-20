FBR revises transhipment rules amid Gulf crisis

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revised international transhipment procedures and allocated a temporary storage facility at Port Qasim to address cargo disruptions arising from the prevailing security situation in the Gulf region.

Two different customs notifications, SRO525 of 2026 and SRO518 of 2026, were issued to amend the rules for taking measures in the wake of an emergency and war-like situation in the Gulf, which has disrupted cargo flows and port operations.

As per the notification, the FBR authorised M/s DP World to utilise a 16.9-acre berth backup area located in the North Eastern Industrial Zone of Port Qasim for temporary storage of international transhipment cargo.

The facility is intended to ease congestion and facilitate smoother handling of transhipment consignments arriving at the port. Through another notification, SRO525, the FBR introduced wide-ranging amendments to the Customs Rules 2001, significantly tightening monitoring, documentation, and liability provisions governing transhipment cargo.

Temporary storage at Port Qasim aims to ease cargo disruptions

The revised rules expand the scope of transhipment operations to include not only seaports, but also airports and off-dock terminals (ODTs), while formally incorporating ground handling agents into the regulatory framework. Documentation requirements have been strengthened, including mandatory declaration of HS codes, description, and quantity of goods in cargo manifests.

A key feature of the new regime is the imposition of strict liability on shipping lines and airlines. In cases of pilferage, misdeclaration, or discrepancies, carriers will be responsible for payment of duties and taxes as determined by customs authorities.

Terminal operators, ODTs, and ground handling agents will also be responsible for liabilities arising from cargo under their custody. The rules also mandate 100 per cent scanning of international transhipment cargo routed through ODTs and airports under the Customs Computerised System.

According to the notification, any discrepancy detected during scanning will trigger a full physical examination before cargo is allowed to exit the port premises. In cases involving major irregularities, customs authorities may initiate legal proceedings against the concerned shipping line or airline.

To further tighten oversight, cargo moving from ODTs to ports or airports for onward export will also be subject to scanning at entry points. Storage of transhipment cargo has been restricted to facilities compliant with the requirements laid down under the Customs Rules 2001.

The amendments empower customs authorities to suspend movement of transhipment cargo to or from specific terminals, shipping lines, or airlines if violations are detected or if such operations hinder clearance of goods meant for domestic consumption.

In addition, operators, including terminal operators, ODTs, and ground handling agents, have been directed to submit monthly reconciliation reports detailing receipt, storage, and onward movement of cargo by the fifth day of each month.

The two measures indicate a combination of temporary facilitation through expanded storage capacity and stricter enforcement of compliance requirements, as customs authorities attempt to manage external disruptions while safeguarding revenue and supply chain integrity.

Published in Dawn, March 20th, 2026