Construction banned in Murree

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 30, 2025 Updated September 30, 2025 06:53am

RAWALPINDI: Murree Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Shirazi on Monday imposed a ban on all kinds of construction in district Murree for three months.

According to the notification, the growing construction activities in the hill station including commercial, semi commercial buildings in violation of construction policy causing severe hindrance in the peaceful life of inhabitants and resulting soil erosion, deforestation, encroachments, detrimental to human life and nature, destruction and deterioration of flora and fauna of the Murree in contravention of construction policy of the Punjab government.

It stated that as per the directives of Punjab Chief Minister a ban should be imposed on construction activities in order to prevent danger to human life, destruction of environment, disturbance of public peace and tranquility.

It stated that there shall be complete ban on all kinds of construction activities in Murree including the constructions alongside the Murree Expressway and Construction Projects but not excluded any activity, plan, scheme, proposal or undertaking involving any change in the environment.

Published in Dawn, September 30th, 2025

