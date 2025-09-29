E-Paper | September 29, 2025

Pak-Saudi pact aims to contain Israeli threat: ex-senator

Bakhtawar Mian Published September 29, 2025 Updated September 29, 2025 09:28am

ISLAMABAD: A new defence pact between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia was forged in response to a perceived rising threat of “Greater Israel” aggression and a consequential loss of confidence in American security guarantees in the Middle East, former Pakistani Senator Mushahid Hussain said on Sunday.

Speaking at the launch of a new research report in Islamabad, Hussain identified the agreement’s two key architects as Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. He asserted that the pact would serve as a bulwark to contain what he described as an “emerging Indo-Israeli Axis”.

Senator Hussain, who heads the Pakistan-China Institute think tank, pres­ented these views during the release of the report “Pakistan & Saudi Arabia: Mus­lim World’s Strategic Security Partners”.

He cited three primary reasons for the timing and necessity of the landmark defence agreement. The first, he expl­a­ined, was Israeli aggression against Qatar, a US-allied nation where representatives from both Israel and the US had previously met the Palestinian resistance movement, Hamas. He said this demonstrated Israel’s intention to impose regional hegemony through military force.

The second reason, according to him, is the void left by Washington’s failure to act, positioning Pakistan as a viable security alternative in the Middle East.

Mushahid says deal reflects waning confidence in US security guarantees for Muslim nations

“Pakistan emerged as a security altern­ative in the Middle East after the vacuum created by the US failure to prevent or oppose the Israeli attack on Qatar,” Mr Hussain said, while calling this a “turning point” after the US failed play the role of providing protection, “thereby indicating that the United States could no longer be relied upon as a protector of the security of friendly Muslim countries in the region”.

Consequently, he argued, regional powers were seeking new alliances. “The Mus­lim countries in the region have now sta­r­t­ed looking at new security options,” Mr Hussain said, adding that Pakistan’s hist­o­ry of defence cooperation made it “a feas­ible alternative to provide effective secur­i­ty for Muslim states, as and when needed”.

The third driver for the agreement, he said, was Pakistan’s demonstration of its military capabilities when it successfully defended itself against Indian aggression in a future conflict.

“Pakistan has proved its muscle in the military domain when it successfully def­ended against Indian aggression in May, in fact, giving a bloody nose to a numerically superior and a larger and stronger adversary,” he said, adding that this was “a fact that has been confirmed by none other than President Trump”.

This proved “Pakistan has demonstrated the will, skill and capability and the political and military strength to take on and defeat India,” he said. He claimed that during that conflict, Israeli Harop drones were used against Pakistan, and Pakistani forces shot down over 80 of them, showcasing both defensive and offensive prowess.

In its new proactive role, he said, Pak­istan and Saudi Arabia have established a new template for regional security, creating a “natural combination of Pakistan’s military muscle and Saudi Arabia’s economic strength to provide for deterrence against any kind of aggression”.

Published in Dawn, September 29th, 2025

Pak Saudi Ties
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Justice in retreat
Updated 29 Sep, 2025

Justice in retreat

Unless the judiciary restores its independence, it risks losing relevance as a guardian of justice.
Divided by disaster
29 Sep, 2025

Divided by disaster

NATURAL disasters demand unity, not point-scoring. And yet, instead of sandbags, Pakistan’s coalition has reached...
A bench of prejudices
29 Sep, 2025

A bench of prejudices

FORMER chief justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud has made an admission of communal bias in his reading of history. He...
Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...