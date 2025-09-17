Pakistan and Saudi Arabia sign defence pact pledging joint response to aggression

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday signed a “Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement” in Riyadh, pledging that any attack on either nation would be treated as an act of aggression against both.

The two countries have long shared a multifaceted relationship rooted in strategic military cooperation, mutual economic interests, and shared Islamic heritage. These ties have encompassed economic assistance and energy supplies, with Riyadh being a significant source of financial aid and oil for Islamabad.

A statement from the PM’s office announced the signing of the pact during a meeting at Riyadh’s Yamama Palace, which stated that “any aggression against either country shall be considered an act of aggression against both”.

“This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieve security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression,” the statement read.

The statement added that the agreement was signed on the basis of the “historic partnership extending for nearly eight decades … based on the bonds of brotherhood and Islamic solidarity, … shared strategic interests and close defence cooperation”, between Islamabad and Riyadh.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the two sides and their delegations reviewed the historic and strategic relations between both countries, along with a number of topics of common interest.

“[PM] Shehbaz Sharif … expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to [Saudi Crown] Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud … for the warm welcome and generous hospitality extended to him and his accompanying delegation,” the statement read.

“His Excellency [PM Shehbaz] also conveyed his best wishes for the continued well-being of … King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, [Saudi Crown] Prince Mohammed bin Salman … and the continued progress and prosperity, for the brotherly people of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”

In turn, the Saudi crown prince extended warm wishes of good health and well-being to PM Shehbaz, the PM’s office said, adding that he wished for further progress and prosperity for the brotherly people of Pakistan.

Earlier, the pair met at the Yamama Palace for a meeting with the Saudi crown prince on multiple issues of bilateral interest.

The premier was welcomed by the Saudi crown prince and presented with a guard of honour.

PM Shehbaz was received by Riyadh Deputy Governor Muhammad bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz upon his arrival in the city, according to a post on X by PTV News.

Another post showed PM Shehbaz and the deputy governor having a meeting.

As soon as the premier’s plane entered Saudi airspace, “Saudi Air Force jets escorted and protected it”, state-run PTV News reported.

“This was a gesture of brotherly love and respect by the Government of Saudi Arabia. This honour in the Muslim world is the result of Allah’s blessings, Shehbaz Sharif’s diplomatic skills, and the unparalleled achievements of our Armed Forces.”

The Foreign Office (FO) said that PM Shehbaz undertook the visit at the invitation of the Saudi crown prince.

“During the visit, the prime minister will hold [a] bilateral meeting with the crown prince, to review the entire spectrum of Pakistan–Saudi Arabia relations,” the statement added.

In its statement, the FO said that both leaders were expected to exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest. “The visit is expected to result in the formalisation of cooperation in diverse fields, reflecting the shared commitment of both sides to further enhance and deepen their longstanding fraternal ties,” it added.

Highlighting the “historic relationship” between the countries, the statement said that the visit will “provide an important opportunity to the two leaders to consolidate this unique partnership, while exploring new avenues of collaboration, for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries”.

The premier was accompanied by Deputy PM Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, Environment Minister Musadik Malik and Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi, state media Radio Pakistan reported.

In July, President Asif Zardari met Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade, economy and culture. During the meeting, President Zardari invited Saudi investors to explore opportunities in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz had met the Saudi crown prince on a two-day official visit in June, where he thanked the Saudi leader for his role in ending the conflict between Pakistan and India in May.