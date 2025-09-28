E-Paper | September 28, 2025

Child bride found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances’; Shangla police investigating

Umar Bacha Published September 28, 2025 Updated September 28, 2025 10:57pm

A 12-year-old girl, who had been married to her 10-year-old cousin for six months, was found dead under “suspicious circumstances” on Sunday in the Damorai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district, according to a police official.

Ali Hussain, station house officer (SHO) at Olandar police station, said that the incident occurred within the limits of Olandar police station in Damorai. According to the SHO, the boy was the girl’s mother’s nephew.

“My team and I visited the girl’s home, where her mother was reluctant to hand over the body to police for an autopsy,” SHO Hussain said. “We took the body to the Alpuri district headquarters hospital and conducted an autopsy.

The SHO added that the cause of her death would be determined once the medical report is received.

“We have confirmed that both the deceased and her spouse were underage,” SHO Hussain said. “The deceased was 12 years old and her husband was only 10.

“The marriage was illegal and the girl’s death is also suspicious.”

Police launched an inquiry under Section 176 (inquiry by magistrate into cause of death) of the Criminal Code of Procedure to determine the cause of the girl’s death.

Replying to a question, SHO Hussain said that after consultation with the district public prosecutor, a first information report would be lodged against the Nikah registrar and all witnesses present at the Nikah of both children.

The SHO said that both children’s parents would also be arrested and “justice would be ensured”.

Sahil’s ‘Cruel Numbers’ report reveals that a total of 1,630 cases of child abuse were reported from across the country last year.

In the first six months of 2024, 862 cases of child sexual abuse, 668 cases of abduction, 82 cases of missing children and 18 cases of child marriages were reported. Forty-eight cases of pornography after sexual abuse were also recorded.

Violence against children
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Truth or noise?
Updated 28 Sep, 2025

Truth or noise?

Informed citizens cannot be built on shallow trends or algorithmic distraction.
PM at UNGA
28 Sep, 2025

PM at UNGA

FOR the most part, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hit all the right notes when he addressed the UN General Assembly ...
Tax U-turn
28 Sep, 2025

Tax U-turn

THE government’s decision to scrap the column requiring tax filers to disclose the estimated fair market value of...
Oval Office meeting
Updated 27 Sep, 2025

Oval Office meeting

While better ties with the US should be pursued, Pakistan should be prepared for abrupt changes in American policy.
Liquidity strain
27 Sep, 2025

Liquidity strain

THE State Bank’s reported step to slow down its dollar purchases from the interbank market aims at refuelling...
The match ahead
27 Sep, 2025

The match ahead

IT was probably the type of victory that was required — a throwback to the old style that had become the hallmark...