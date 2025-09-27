Wasa cracks down on illegal water connections

RAWALPINDI: Despite resistance from locals, the Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) disconnected 60 illegal water connections from the main line running from Gorakhpur to Adiala Road.

Wasa spokesman Umer Farooq said a crackdown against illegal connections was carried out in Chak Jalaldin. The operation was conducted jointly by the revenue and water supply branches.

“More than 60 illegal connections from the main water supply line along Sada Road, Girja Road, Izzatabad, Christian Colony and adjoining areas have been traced and disconnected. Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (Pera) personnel escorted Wasa to maintain law and order,” he said.

He added that the illegal connections had slowed the water supply to affected areas and caused revenue losses.

The drive against such connections, he said, will continue in the garrison city.

“There are 134,681 consumers in the garrison city, of which 96,971 are paying their bills. Recovery teams have been tasked with bringing all consumers into the paying category,” he said.

He further stated that recovery of outstanding dues from consumers was also under way.

Defaulters are being given a final chance to clear their arrears, after which no late fees or installment options will be allowed.

Wasa may resort to property seizure, arrests and disconnection of water and sewerage services, he warned.

He appealed to consumers to demonstrate responsibility by paying their dues on time and reaffirmed his determination that the crackdown would continue until the last defaulter was dealt with, regardless of pressure.

Published in Dawn, September 27th, 2025