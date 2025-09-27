Movie review: Freakier Friday

Never underestimate your parents or judge their decisions — they are way ahead of us kids. Just imagine being in their shoes. Can’t imagine it? Don’t worry! Disney’s Freakier Friday will do it for you — where a parent’s pain in a child’s body can be felt and vice versa — not once, but twice!

After more than 20 years since their original body-swap adventure in Freaky Friday (2003), Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis return in Freakier Friday — a fun, chaotic and surprisingly emotional sequel that brings a classic story to a new generation.

This time around, the tables turn again when a magical mishap causes Anna (Lohan) and her mother Tess (Curtis) to swap bodies — but with a twist. Anna is now a mum herself, with a teenage daughter going through the same growing pains she once did. Anna, like her mother in the original film, is about to get married — but her soon-to-be husband also has a daughter, who, like Anna in the past, isn’t ready to accept a new family member. When all four of them accidentally switch places, things get way freakier than before.

The film is full of hilarious moments and brings back the charm of the first movie. At 105 minutes, it’s a perfect watch for the whole family. For Curtis and Lohan, it’s like turning back the clock — they reconnect with their roles effortlessly. Both stars deliver great physical comedy and emotional moments, showing they’ve still got it. The newcomers — Julia Butters as Anna’s daughter Harper, and Sophia Hammons as Lily, the soon-to-be stepsister — give mature and funny performances, especially when the souls of the adults enter their bodies.

The kids (in adult bodies) try to stop the wedding, while the adults (in kid bodies) try to save it! From the first scene to the last, it is full of comedy of errors. The scene where they all realise the body switch is so funny, it’s worth watching twice!

There are also fun cameos from characters in the first movie: Tess’s husband Ryan (Mark Harmon), the son/brother Harry (Ryan Malgrani), and even the ex-boyfriend Jake (Chad Michael Murray) — so if you have already watched Freaky Friday, you’ll enjoy it even more.

The humour is clean and kid-friendly, making Freakier Friday an excellent choice for kids eight and up. It’s fast-paced, funny and full of heart. Parents will love the throwbacks, and kids will learn an important lesson: Watch it — you might never tease your parents again!

Published in Dawn, Young World, September 27th, 2025