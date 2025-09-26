Bridge collapse suspends traffic

NAROWAL: Heavy traffic has been suspended between Narowal and Shakargarh after a small bridge on Shakargarh Road collapsed.

The bridge, located between Mandikhel and Kotla Afghan Stop, had been weakened a month ago by high floodwaters from the Ravi and the Baen rainwater drain, which had submerged the road.

Despite the weakening, traffic initially continued over the affected bridge. However, following its recent collapse, heavy vehicle movement has ceased. Currently, only motorcycles and light traffic are passing over the remaining section of the damaged structure.

Local residents, including Muhammad Naeem and Arif Hussain, demanded that authorities immediately halt all traffic on the bridge. They warned that people are crossing at great risk and that the remaining bank of the affected bridge could collapse at any time, urging the administration to act immediately to prevent a major accident.

Deputy Commissioner Narowal Syed Hassan Raza told Dawn that traffic flow was affected by the bridge’s collapse. He said the Narowal-Shakargarh route has been restored through an alternative route and that he has instructed the Punjab Highway Department to carry out immediate repairs.

The DC assured that normal traffic on the road will be restored soon after the work is complete.

Transporters and citizens have demanded that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz take immediate notice of the situation.

