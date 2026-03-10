Law minister stresses need for caution when discussing Pakistan’s foreign policy amid tensions in Middle East

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday called on the media to exercise caution when discussing matters related to Pakistan’s foreign policy amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, citing “unease” voiced by “friendly countries”.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference alongside Information Minister Ataullah Tarar and Minister of State for Interior Tallal Chaudry.

Taking note of the recent escalation in the Middle East following US-Israeli attacks on Iran, the minister stressed the need for caution in the “narrative on these matters on social media, electronic media, and print media”.

“As a nation, we must keep in mind that when expressing our views, we have to keep the constitution and Pakistan’s foreign policy under consideration,” he said.

He added that the analyses coming out of Pakistan had caused “unease on diplomatic fronts from at least a friendly country or some other corner”.

“We have been asked if this was Pakistan’s stance or an individual one,” he added.

More to follow.