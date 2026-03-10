In letter to Mojtaba Khamenei, PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to continue to work ‘closely’ with Iran

In a letter to Iran’s new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue to work “closely” with the Islamic republic, a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

A day earlier, Iran’s Assembly of Experts named Mojtaba Khamenei as the new supreme leader to succeed his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in US-Israeli coordinated strikes on Iran days ago.

The PMO statement said that the premier congratulated Mojtaba on his appointment as the supreme leader and voiced optimism that he would lead his country towards “peace, stability, and prosperity”.

He also offered “condolences on the martyrdom of his revered father, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei”.

PM Shehbaz noted that the martyrdom of the former supreme leader had “deeply saddened the people of Pakistan, who stand in solidarity with the leadership and people of Iran during this difficult time”.

He expressed faith that the new supreme leader would guide his country “towards peace, stability, dignity and prosperity in the years ahead”.

In his letter, the prime minister highlighted Pakistan and Iran’s bilateral relations, which he said were “anchored in shared faith, history, culture and language”.

He reaffirmed “Pakistan’s commitment to continue working closely with the Islamic Republic of Iran to further strengthen bilateral cooperation across all spheres of mutual interest for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples”.

PM Shehbaz, in his letter to the Iranian leader, prayed for his “good health, well-being, and success” and for “peace, stability and prosperity for the brotherly people of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

The premier also congratulated the Iranian leader in a post on X, saying, “I congratulate his eminence Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on his assumption of the responsibilities of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran”.

President Asif Ali Zardari, in a post on X, also congratulated Khamenei on his appointment, extending “good wishes”.

In his statement, the president “expressed hope for improved conditions and stability in the region”.