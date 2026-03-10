FO calls on intl community to take ‘urgent’ action to end Israeli aggression in Lebanon

Pakistan on Tuesday called upon the international community to take “urgent” action against Israeli military aggression in Lebanon, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Lebanon was dragged into the US-Israeli war on Iran this month when Lebanese group Hezbollah launched rockets and drones into Israel, which responded with heavy bombardment across the country.

A total of 486 people have been killed in the war so far and 1,313 injured, of which 259 are children, according to the World Health Organisation.

In a statement, the FO condemned “Israel’s continued military aggression against Lebanon,” which it said has resulted in the “death of hundreds of civilians and the displacement of nearly half a million people”.

FO maintained that Israeli actions were in “contravention of international law” and were “undermining the efforts of the Government of Lebanon to ensure peace and stability in the country”.

It held that Israel’s recent actions “have the potential to further exacerbate the ongoing security and humanitarian crises in the region”.

FO called on the international community to “take urgent action to end the Israeli military aggression, the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, and the continued violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The statement also called for Israeli withdrawal from “all occupied Lebanese territories immediately, fully, and unconditionally”.

FO said that Pakistan expressed solidarity with “brotherly people of Lebanon in the face of this aggression and will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in Lebanon as well as the wider region”.

Additional input from Reuters.