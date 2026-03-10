E-Paper | March 10, 2026

FO calls on intl community to take ‘urgent’ action to end Israeli aggression in Lebanon

News Desk Published March 10, 2026 Updated March 10, 2026 06:31pm
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on March 9. — AFP
Smoke billows from the site of an Israeli air strike in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on March 9. — AFP
comments
Whatsapp Channel

Pakistan on Tuesday called upon the international community to take “urgent” action against Israeli military aggression in Lebanon, the Foreign Office (FO) said.

Lebanon was dragged into the US-Israeli war on Iran this month when Lebanese group Hezbollah launched rockets and drones into Israel, which responded with heavy bombardment across the country.

A total of 486 people have been killed in the war so far and 1,313 injured, of which 259 are children, according to the World Health Organisation.

In a statement, the FO condemned “Israel’s continued military aggression against Lebanon,” which it said has resulted in the “death of hundreds of civilians and the displacement of nearly half a million people”.

FO maintained that Israeli actions were in “contravention of international law” and were “undermining the efforts of the Government of Lebanon to ensure peace and stability in the country”.

It held that Israel’s recent actions “have the potential to further exacerbate the ongoing security and humanitarian crises in the region”.

FO called on the international community to “take urgent action to end the Israeli military aggression, the indiscriminate targeting of civilians, and the continued violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The statement also called for Israeli withdrawal from “all occupied Lebanese territories immediately, fully, and unconditionally”.

FO said that Pakistan expressed solidarity with “brotherly people of Lebanon in the face of this aggression and will continue to support all efforts aimed at ensuring lasting peace in Lebanon as well as the wider region”.

Additional input from Reuters.

World

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Iran’s new leader
Updated 10 Mar, 2026

Iran’s new leader

The position is the most powerful in Iran, bringing together clerical authority and political and ideological leadership.
National priorities
10 Mar, 2026

National priorities

EVEN as the country faces heightened risks of attacks from actual terrorists, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi...
Silenced march
10 Mar, 2026

Silenced march

ON the eve of International Women’s Day, Islamabad Police detained dozens of Aurat March activists who had ...
War & deception
Updated 09 Mar, 2026

War & deception

While there is little doubt that Iran is involved in many of the retaliatory attacks, the facts raise suspicions that another player may be at work.
The witness box
09 Mar, 2026

The witness box

IT is often the fear of the courtroom and what may transpire therein that drives many victims of crime, especially...
Asylum applications
09 Mar, 2026

Asylum applications

BRITAIN’S tough immigration posture has again drawn attention to the sharp rise in asylum claims by Pakistani...
Dawn News English
Subscribe