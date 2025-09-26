UoG awards

GUJRAT: The Student Services Centre (SSC) at the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a grand farewell ceremony titled the ‘Hafiz Hayat Awards’ at the Quaid-I-Azam Auditorium to honour outstanding literary, social welfare, cultural and intellectual contributions of various student societies.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor Ul Haq who was the chief guest, emphasised that providing quality academic facilities is the university’s foremost responsibility. He reaffirmed UoG’s commitment to supporting students through both financial and academic resources.

He urged students to focus on their studies and contribute positively to the university’s reputation. The UoG, this year, awarded scholarships worth approximately Rs250 million based on merit and talent.

He presented the Best Society Award to the UoG Debating Society and honoured Zoya Momina with the Best President Award.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025