E-Paper | September 26, 2025

UoG awards

A Correspondent Published September 26, 2025 Updated September 26, 2025 05:17am

GUJRAT: The Student Services Centre (SSC) at the University of Gujrat (UoG) organised a grand farewell ceremony titled the ‘Hafiz Hayat Awards’ at the Quaid-I-Azam Auditorium to honour outstanding literary, social welfare, cultural and intellectual contributions of various student societies.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoor Ul Haq who was the chief guest, emphasised that providing quality academic facilities is the university’s foremost responsibility. He reaffirmed UoG’s commitment to supporting students through both financial and academic resources.

He urged students to focus on their studies and contribute positively to the university’s reputation. The UoG, this year, awarded scholarships worth approximately Rs250 million based on merit and talent.

He presented the Best Society Award to the UoG Debating Society and honoured Zoya Momina with the Best President Award.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Poverty trap
26 Sep, 2025

Poverty trap

THE new World Bank report, Reclaiming Momentum Towards Prosperity, is a sobering reminder that Pakistan’s current...
Vaccine challenge
26 Sep, 2025

Vaccine challenge

PAKISTAN’S rollout of the world’s first cancer-prevention vaccine has been sobering. A 12-day campaign, ending...
Unnecessary wrangling
26 Sep, 2025

Unnecessary wrangling

KARACHI’S transport woes are well-documented. Pakistan’s biggest city and economic engine has no integrated...
Trumpian tirade
Updated 25 Sep, 2025

Trumpian tirade

It should be shocking that the American leader should turn MAGA talking points critical of "globalist elite" into key arguments of his UN address.
Relief politics
25 Sep, 2025

Relief politics

THE Punjab government has announced a generous-sounding flood relief package: Rs1m for a destroyed house, Rs500,000...
The expendables
25 Sep, 2025

The expendables

IT is disheartening to see how inconsequential some lives are to society. This Monday, four Lahore labourers died...