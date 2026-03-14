Suspect involved in bank fraud held

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday arrested a proclaimed offender involved in Rs6.4 million bank fraud.

According to the FIA Lahore Banking Circle, suspect Asif Ali was arrested during a raid conducted in Manga Mandi. The suspect had lured a citizen by promising to arrange a bank loan of Rs6.4 million.

“In collusion with bank employees, the suspect got a loan of Rs6.4 million approved in the name of a citizen. However, the citizen was informed that the loan amount was Rs2.4 million, while the remaining amount was embezzled by the accused and his accomplices,” the FIA said.

Out of the Rs2.4 million, the suspect also took Rs300,000 separately from the citizen, it added.

Published in Dawn, March 14th, 2026