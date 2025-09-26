Cases against 68 over conflict between rival groups

NAROWAL: As many as 68 people have been booked in different incidents during an ongoing conflict between two rival groups in Sialkot.

Sialkot police spokesperson said a fight broke out between two groups in village Pir Chak in the limits of Motra police station.

He said that Muhammad Anwar Mughal had filed a complaint that Azam Dogar, along with his associates, had attacked their houses with sticks, iron rods and weapons.

He said that the police, taking immediate action on the citizen’s application, had registered an FIR against 11 named and 20 unknown persons.

The police spokesperson said that Nawaz Ahmed Dogar from the other group had also filed a complaint with the police that he was attacked by one Imran along with accomplices from the other group at his milk shop.

He had claimed that the attackers had vandalised his shop and had also set his motorcycle on fire.

He said that the police registered a cross-version FIR against seven nominated and 30 unknown persons on the complaint of Nawaz Ahmed Dogar. He said the police had started a detailed investigation into the incident.

Sialkot District Police Officer Faisal Shahzad said the establishment of law and order in the district was the top priority of the police.

He said that no one would be allowed to take the law into his own hands and disturb the peace of the area.

He said the investigation on the FIRs would be conducted without discrimination and on the basis of merit.

SUCCUMB TO INJURIES: A father and son who were injured in a gas cylinder explosion nine days ago died on Thursday.

As per details, while trying to stop a gas leak, three people, including Malik Muhammad Qaiser and his son Junaid, were seriously injured when a cylinder exploded in Mohalla Thattiyaran, Daska, in Sialkot district.

The injured were shifted to the Mayo Hospital, Lahore, in a critical condition after being provided first aid at the Daska Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Both the father and son died at the Mayo Hospital after being under treatment for nine days.

Published in Dawn, September 26th, 2025