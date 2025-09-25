PA, Unicef sign MoU on child rights

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly and Unicef Pakistan on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here for the promotion of child rights, education, health and social development.

Under the MoU, Unicef will provide technical assistance to the Punjab Assembly and support the Parliamentary Caucuses on Child Rights, Special Children, Women and the SDGs Task Force.

It will assist the standing committees in evidence-and-data-based policy making and also conduct a public expenditure review of the social impact of the budget.

The MoU was signed by assembly Secretary General Chaudhry Amer Habib and Unicef Pakistan Country Representative Pernille Ironside.

