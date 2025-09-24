E-Paper | September 24, 2025

Pakistan keep Asia Cup campaign alive with Super Four win against Sri Lanka

Agencies Published September 24, 2025 Updated September 24, 2025 05:23am
PAKISTAN batter Hussain Talat plays a shot as Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis looks on during their Asia Cup Super Four match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.—AFP
PAKISTAN batter Hussain Talat plays a shot as Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis looks on during their Asia Cup Super Four match at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.—AFP

ABU DHABI: Pakistan kept their Asia Cup campaign alive with a hard-fought five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in a Super Four clash in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

With both teams having lost their opening fixtures of the second round, defeat wasn’t an option and Pakistan’s bowlers rose to the occasion tying Sri Lanka down to 133-8 on a featherbed of a pitch.

Chasing what looked a modest target, Pakistan made heavy weather of it. After a brisk opening stand of 45, their innings went into free fall at 80-5.

But a cool-headed 58-run partnership off 41 balls for the sixth wicket between Mohammad Nawaz and Hussain Talat steadied the ship and saw them home with 12 deliveries in hand.

Nawaz struck a breezy 38 off 24 balls, while Hussain anchored the innings with an unbeaten 32 off 30.

“The plan was to go straightaway and attack, but I just backed my gut feeling,” Hussain, who was playing his second match of the tournament, said after the match. “We lost two wickets when I went in to bat. My gut feeling was to take some time and that the boundaries would come.”

Earlier, Shaheen Shah Afridi set the tone with the new ball, nipping out Sri Lanka’s in-form openers inside his first two overs.

The left-arm quick returned at the death to dismiss top-scorer Kamindu Mendis and closed with figures of three for 28 -- a spell that put Pakistan on the front foot.

Hussain and Haris Rauf chipped in with two wickets apiece, while leggie Abrar Ahmed bowled with miserly precision, giving away just eight runs in his four overs and dismissing fellow leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Sri Lanka, unbeaten in the first round with three wins on the trot, have hit a brick wall in the Super Four, losing to Bangladesh on Saturday and now to Pakistan.

With only India left to play, their chances of making the final are hanging by a thread.

Put in to bat, Sri Lanka slumped to 58-5 and looked set to be bundled out inside 20 overs.

But Kamindu Mendis dug in, compiling a fighting 50 off 44 balls with three fours and two sixes, his third half-century in T20Is.

He stitched together a 43-run stand with Chamika Karunaratne for the seventh wicket, but the former champions were still left high and dry.

“Cannot say it was a perfect game,” Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha said. “We lost four wickets in three overs, but apart from that, it could be a perfect game but we need to stop doing that. We have been doing that since Sharjah and we need to stop that.”

Bangladesh, who beat Sri Lanka in their first Super Fours match, take on defending champions India on Wednesday.

SCOREBOARD

SRI LANKA:

P. Nissanka c Haris b Shaheen 8

K. Mendis c Hussain b Shaheen 0

K. Perera c Faheem b Haris 15

C. Asalanka c Haris b Hussain 20

K.D. Mendis lbw b Shaheen 50

D. Shanaka c Haris b Hussain 0

W. Hasaranga b Abrar 15

C. Karunaratne not out 17

D. Chameera c Salman b Haris 1

M. Theekshana not out 0

EXTRAS (B-3, NB-1, W-3) 7

TOTAL (for eight wickets, 20 overs) 133

DID NOT BAT: N. Thushara

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-1 (K. Mendis), 2-18 (Nissanka), 3-43 (Perera), 4-58 (Asalanka), 5-58 (Shanaka), 6-80 (Hasaranga), 7-123 (K.D. Mendis), 8-130 (Chameera)

BOWLING: Shaheen 4-0-28-3 (2w, 1nb), Faheem 4-0-34-0, Haris 4-0-37-2, Salman 1-0-5-0, Hussain 3-0-18-2 (1w), Abrar 4-0-8-1

PAKISTAN:

Sahibzada Farhan c K.D. Mendis b Theekshana 24

Fakhar Zaman c Hasaranga b Theekshana 17

Saim Ayub b Hasaranga 2

Salman Ali Agha lbw b Hasaranga 5

Hussain Talat not out 32

Mohammad Haris b Chameera 13

Mohammad Nawaz not out 38

EXTRAS (B-4, LB-1, W-2) 7

TOTAL (for five wickets, 18 overs) 138

DID NOT BAT: Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

FALL OF WICKETS: 1-45 (Sahibzada), 2-46 (Fakhar), 3-50 (Saim), 4-57 (Salman), 5-80 (Haris)

BOWLING: Thushara 3-0-29-0, Chameera 4-0-31-1, Theekshana 4-0-24-2, Hasaranga 4-0-27-2, Asalanka 2-0-11-0, Karunaratne 1-0-11-0 (2w)

RESULT: Pakistan won by five wickets.

PLAYER-OF-THE-MATCH: Hussain Talat

Published in Dawn, September 24th, 2025

