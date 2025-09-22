Wheat smuggling
Our Correspondent Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:08am
MIANWALI: Following directions of the Punjab government to stop smuggling of wheat and flour to KP, a district administration team let by Mianwali DC Asad Abbas Magsi seized eight containers carrying 13,000 flour bags of 20kg each.
Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025
