E-Paper | September 22, 2025

Young women on mission to study impact of climate change on glaciers, mountain ecosystem

Fazal Khaliq Published September 22, 2025 Updated September 22, 2025 07:05am
Women get training on Passu glacier. — Dawn
Women get training on Passu glacier. — Dawn

SWAT: In a first, young women from Swat and Chitral have shattered stereotypes by successfully completing ice and rock climbing, and high-altitude trekking activities long considered the preserve of men.

Their historic ascent into the world of mountaineering was more than an adventure. It was a mission to study the impact of climate change on glaciers and fragile mountain ecosystems.

For decades, girls in the region have been excluded from physically demanding outdoor pursuits, often deemed “too tough” or “unsuitable” for women. But during a 10-day eco-friendly rock and ice climbing training, participants proved otherwise. With grit and enthusiasm, they not only mastered the rigours of climbing but also stepped onto glaciers for the first time in history.

The training was organised by Mountain Wilderness International in collaboration with the KP department of culture and tourism. Designed by the Asian Desk of Mountain Wilderness, and supported by the Club Alpino Accademico Italiano and Istituto Italiano per il Medio ed Estremo Oriente, the initiative offered new opportunities to women from Swat, Chitral, and the remote Kalash valleys.

Students from Swat, Chitral undertake ice, rock climbing activities

For many, the experience was transformative.

Mehrosh Akhtar, a participant from Upper Chitral and a BS environmental science student, said the training was not only memorable but also beneficial to her career.

“Living 10 days in tents, climbing rocks and ice, and doing all these challenging activities proved that girls are not behind men,” she said. “The mountains are beautiful but fragile. Human activities are harming them, and we must decide the future of our glaciers through the way we act today.”

Similarly, Laila Rauf from Swat, an MS English student, described her first encounter with the Passu Glacier as eye-opening.

“I always thought of glaciers as distant, frozen giants but being there, walking on it, was something else entirely,” she recalled. “We saw crevasses and cracks, signs of a glacier melting before our eyes. It made me realise that urgent action is needed to protect these wonders for future generations.”

The programme was conducted entirely by women instructors and climbers — Lorenza Pratali, Sara Pozzetti, Francesca Zennaro, Sarah Haase and Erminia Devoti. Training included glacier progression, rope techniques, high-altitude trekking, and the use of technical gear.

Italian trainer and medical doctor Lorenza Pratali said she was inspired by the participants’ determination.

“Some of the girls had never done such activities before, yet they quickly learned how to use crampons, ropes, and other technical gadgets. Their enthusiasm and ability surprised us all,” she said.

Alongside physical training, the girls attended theoretical sessions on environmental protection, high-altitude medicine, first aid, mountain geography, and map orientation.

Certificates and diplomas were awarded at a ceremony held at Postgraduate Girls College, Saidu Sharif.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

No more inaction
Updated 22 Sep, 2025

No more inaction

80th UNGA session will provide states with conscience to censure Israel and resist American bullying by expressing solidarity with Palestine.
Troubling directive
22 Sep, 2025

Troubling directive

THE Balochistan government’s latest notification obliging families to report if their relatives have gone missing...
Listening to survivors
22 Sep, 2025

Listening to survivors

THE profane curse of brutalising children is back in the news. The Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights has...
Justices vs IHC
Updated 21 Sep, 2025

Justices vs IHC

Perhaps it was frustration with the status quo that pushed five serving judges to take such an extreme step.
Reko Diq promise
21 Sep, 2025

Reko Diq promise

THE latest escalation in the cost of the first phase of the Reko Diq copper and gold project appears to reflect the...
Erratic waters
21 Sep, 2025

Erratic waters

THE world’s water cycle is veering between extremes. The World Meteorological Organisation’s latest State of...