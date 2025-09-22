Young women on mission to study impact of climate change on glaciers, mountain ecosystem

SWAT: In a first, young women from Swat and Chitral have shattered stereotypes by successfully completing ice and rock climbing, and high-altitude trekking activities long considered the preserve of men.

Their historic ascent into the world of mountaineering was more than an adventure. It was a mission to study the impact of climate change on glaciers and fragile mountain ecosystems.

For decades, girls in the region have been excluded from physically demanding outdoor pursuits, often deemed “too tough” or “unsuitable” for women. But during a 10-day eco-friendly rock and ice climbing training, participants proved otherwise. With grit and enthusiasm, they not only mastered the rigours of climbing but also stepped onto glaciers for the first time in history.

The training was organised by Mountain Wilderness International in collaboration with the KP department of culture and tourism. Designed by the Asian Desk of Mountain Wilderness, and supported by the Club Alpino Accademico Italiano and Istituto Italiano per il Medio ed Estremo Oriente, the initiative offered new opportunities to women from Swat, Chitral, and the remote Kalash valleys.

For many, the experience was transformative.

Mehrosh Akhtar, a participant from Upper Chitral and a BS environmental science student, said the training was not only memorable but also beneficial to her career.

“Living 10 days in tents, climbing rocks and ice, and doing all these challenging activities proved that girls are not behind men,” she said. “The mountains are beautiful but fragile. Human activities are harming them, and we must decide the future of our glaciers through the way we act today.”

Similarly, Laila Rauf from Swat, an MS English student, described her first encounter with the Passu Glacier as eye-opening.

“I always thought of glaciers as distant, frozen giants but being there, walking on it, was something else entirely,” she recalled. “We saw crevasses and cracks, signs of a glacier melting before our eyes. It made me realise that urgent action is needed to protect these wonders for future generations.”

The programme was conducted entirely by women instructors and climbers — Lorenza Pratali, Sara Pozzetti, Francesca Zennaro, Sarah Haase and Erminia Devoti. Training included glacier progression, rope techniques, high-altitude trekking, and the use of technical gear.

Italian trainer and medical doctor Lorenza Pratali said she was inspired by the participants’ determination.

“Some of the girls had never done such activities before, yet they quickly learned how to use crampons, ropes, and other technical gadgets. Their enthusiasm and ability surprised us all,” she said.

Alongside physical training, the girls attended theoretical sessions on environmental protection, high-altitude medicine, first aid, mountain geography, and map orientation.

Certificates and diplomas were awarded at a ceremony held at Postgraduate Girls College, Saidu Sharif.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025