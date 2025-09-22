Receding floodwater keeps all dykes in Northern Dadu division under threat

LARKANA: The consultant hired by Sindh government for irrigation department, Ghulam Qadir Chaudhry, on Sunday visited two miles of the Larkana-Sehwan (LS) Bund to inspects its condition with particular focus on the weakening T-spur of the Hakra dyke within the Northern Dadu division.

Right from 15/0 Mile to 17/1 Mile, up to the first spur of Mohenjo Daro near Purani Gudd village, he inspected the LS Bund and assessed its pre- and post-flood condition, according to the superintendent engineer (SE) of Northern Dadu division, Jamil Ahmed Sangi.

The SE briefed Mr Chaudhry — a retired chief engineer having expertise in hydrology and irrigation engineering — about the condition of the LS Bund.

He also inspected the T-spur of Hakra dyke at 16/1 Mile, which was constructed in 2017, Mr Sangi said.

Expert visits damaged, weakened dykes; recommends ways to save them from erosion

He said that a consultant had earlier recommended strengthening of the shank of the T-spur by elevating its top to 20 feet. Stone pitching on both sides and construction of a stone apron was also stressed. Further­more, it was suggested that the earthen bund running across two miles should be widened to 30 feet.

Mr Chaudhry suggested building an arch in 35 degrees at the upstream of the T-spur. Presently, its width is 150 feet which should now be increased to 400 feet by adding 250 feet to its original size.

The Hakra dyke had already been declared vulnerable to erosion and, therefore, a good quantity of stone boulders had been stocked alongside the LS Bund.

Mr Sangi was of the opinion that in the next flood season, the Indus water would hit this point too. Therefore, he said, it’s mandatory to address the issue at the early stage. It’s a common phenomenon that receding floodwater could create problems, he said.

Presently floodwater is receding at Sukkur Barrage but mounting pressure on all dykes, including Moria and Abad bunds across the Northern Dadu division. The total length of these dykes in the division is 86 miles, he said.

He said mounting pressure during the peak flow a few days back had caused damage to the T-spur’s arm downstream Moria Loop Bund and attacked its entire length. However, he added, “we are vigilant about the situation and monitoring the river’s behavior.

Published in Dawn, September 22nd, 2025