Initial flood damage assessment report expected in 10 days

LAHORE: A committee formed by the prime minister to take stock of flood damages on Tuesday said the initial estimates will be finalised in ten days based on “accurate and transparent field reports”, as PM Shehbaz Sharif separately ordered a “comprehensive assessment” of the losses.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while chairing the meeting, stressed the importance of working in coordination with the provinces for a comprehensive assessment. The provincial representatives, however, said a final and accurate assessment would only come once the floodwaters receded, state-run APP reported.

The initial estimates of the flood damage will be finalised within the next ten days, the planning minister said, adding the verified data would be shared soon. Ahsan Iqbal said that like the 2022 floods, a comprehensive post-disaster needs assessment of damage and requirements would be carried out with the participation of international organisations.

In a separate meeting, PM Sheh­baz stressed that after the assessm­e­­nt, the government could formulate a comprehensive rehabilitation stra­tegy by effectively carrying out rest­oration efforts in the affected areas.

Federal and inter-provincial institutions should fully cooperate with each other in assessing these damages, the PM stressed. In addition to the loss of lives and properties, he emphasised that damages to crops and livestock should also be included in the assessment reports.

He suggested that assistance could be taken from the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Rese­arch Commission for satellite-based assessment, while immediate steps should be taken to protect crops from various diseases after flooding.

He said that special measures should be taken for the cultivation of suitable crops in the flood-affected areas. The prime minister was informed that damage assessment of the sugarcane, cotton and rice crops would be completed in two weeks once the water receded.

Sutlej threat to Multan district

Meanwhile, the Sutlej River continued to inundate Jalalpur Pirwala villages amid mass evacuations. As the river threatened the urban settlements of Jalalpur, the Multan district administration launched an operation to protect these neighbourhoods by building and reinforcing protective dykes along Gilani Road and Shujaabad Road. A breach on Shujaabad Road was swiftly filled using heavy machinery.

The construction of temporary embankments comes as water levels in the Chenab River recede, causing Sutlej’s water to flow towards urban settlements of the tehsil.

Meanwhile, the Jalalpur section of the Multan-Uch Sharif motorway was submerged at over five locations, while efforts were also ongoing to drain water from the Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway M5 Interchange and adjacent areas.

Multan Deputy Commissioner (DC) Waseem Hamid Sindhu visited Alipur, Khan Bela and adjacent embankments with a technical team and ordered the construction of temporary embankments to contain the flooded Sutlej.

Meanwhile, the evacuation of people continued in Multan and Muzaffargarh districts and Rescue 1122 teams have rescued 28,732 people and 2,998 head of cattle. As many as 9,304 people and 2,998 animals were rescued in Multan and 19,428 people from the Muzaffargarh district along the Chenab.

As many as 34 people and 14 animals were taken to safe places from Multan during the last 24 hours. The teams also evacuated 24,004 people and 4,437 animals in Jalalpur Pirwala, with 1,144 people and 607 animals during the last 24 hours.

Muzaffargarh Rescue 1122 media coordinator Mansoor Ahmad said that the rescue operation continued in the adjacent low-lying areas near the Chenab and 19,428 people were shifted to safe places. “These areas include Bait Kundrala, Mudwala, Seetpur, Sarki, Khangarh Doma, Lati Marhi, Azmatpur, Mullanwali, Kundai, Juna Bangla, Rangpur, Muradabad, Khadkan, Binda Ishaq, and Hamzaywali,” he added.

Two Sehwan villages submerged

In Sindh’s Sehwan, two more villages were submerged as 400,000 cusecs flowed towards Korti Barrage on the Indus. The floodwaters cut off road access to these villages, severing them from Sehwan.

Meanwhile, residents of Waryam Sehto and Aarab Otho villages were seen relocating their livestock and belongings toward safer areas using boats. However, one of the boats malfunctioned during the evacuation. Upon receiving the alert, Rescue 1122 swiftly responded and managed to rescue 35 people along with their livestock and essential household items.

According to the current situation, the water level continues to show a decreasing trend, with inflow at 609,137 cusecs and outflow at 580,927 cusecs at Guddu Barrage.

At Sukkur Barrage, inflow was recorded at 571,800 cusecs, while outflow is at 518,120 cusecs. Besides, the water level showed an increase, with inflow at 300,853 cusecs and outflow at 289,098 cusecs at Kotri Barrage. According to officials, inflow was recorded at 234,755 cusecs, while outflow was at 229,905 cusecs at the Punjab head (Panjnad).

Qurban Ali Khushik in Dadu also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025