PM Shehbaz to attend meeting of ‘select’ Muslim leaders with US President Trump in New York: FO

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will be among the attendees of a meeting of “select” Muslim leaders with US President Donald Trump in the coming week on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, the Foreign Office (FO) said on Sunday.

“The prime minister will also participate in a meeting of select Islamic leaders with US President Trump to exchange views on issues pertaining to regional and international peace and security,” a statement issued by the FO said.

On his visit to New York, the PM would lead Pakistan’s delegation to the “high-level segment” of the UNGA from 22 September 2025, the FO said, adding that he would be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, other ministers and senior officials.

At the UNGA session, PM Shehbaz “will urge the international community to resolve the situations of prolonged occupation and denial of the right to self-determination,” particularly in India-occupied Kashmir and Palestine.

“He will draw attention of the international community towards the grave crisis in Gaza and call for decisive action to end the suffering of the Palestinian people,” the FO stated.

“He will also highlight Pakistan’s perspective on the regional security situation, as well as other issues of international concern, including climate change, terrorism, Islamophobia, and sustainable development.”

The FO, in its statement, said PM Shehbaz would attend several “high-level events” on the sidelines of the UNGA session, including important meetings of the UN Security Council, a high-level Meeting of the Global Development Initiative (GDI), and a special high-level event on Climate Action, among others.

Further, during his visit, he will meet several world leaders and senior UN officials to exchange views on issues of mutual interest.

“He will also underline Pakistan’s resolve to work with all UN member states to uphold the UN Charter, prevent conflict, foster peace and promote global prosperity in Pakistan’s current role as a member of the Security Council,” the FO added.

FO highlighted that the PM’s participation in “this biggest annual gathering of global leaders” would showcase Pakistan’s “strong commitment to multilateralism and the United Nations”. It would also reaffirm “Pakistan’s longstanding contribution towards the shared objectives of peace and development,” it said.

More to follow