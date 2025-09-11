In meeting with Qatari emir, PM Shehbaz urges Muslim unity to confront Israeli provocations

In a meeting with the Qatari emir on Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged unity in the Muslim world to confront Israeli provocations following Tel Aviv’s recent airstrikes targeting residential areas in Doha.

PM Shehbaz reached Doha today on a one-day visit, where he met Qatari Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani to express solidarity and regional unity after the attacks, state media reported.

“The prime minister emphasised that Israel’s ongoing aggression in the Middle East must be stopped and the Muslim world needs unity in its ranks to confront Israeli provocations,” according to a statement by state broadcaster PTV on X.

The statement said the prime minister strongly condemned the Israeli attack as a “blatant violation” of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He stated that the leadership and people of Pakistan were deeply concerned about the attack, which was contrary to international laws.

“Reaffirming the historical and brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar, the prime minister said that both countries stand with each other. “In this spirit of brotherhood, Pakistan has stood shoulder to shoulder with his highness the emir of Qatar, the royal family and the brotherly people of Qatar during this difficult time.”

He assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan’s complete solidarity and support against this unjustified provocation, statement said, adding that he also expressed deep sympathy over the loss of precious lives in Israel’s brutal and heinous attack and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

PM Shehbaz also appreciated Qatar’s “responsible and constructive mediation role” in efforts to establish peace in Gaza, stressing that Israeli actions, such as the Doha strikes, “clearly aim to undermine regional stability and jeopardise ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts”.

Doha and Egypt have also been instrumental in US-backed att­e­mpts to hammer out a ceas­efire in Gaza, and have been wor­king tirelessly to help sec­ure a deal that would see prisoners being freed on both sides.

According to Hamas sources, the group’s representatives were targeted in Doha by Israel on Tuesday while they were discussing United States President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza. Qatar had condemned the attack as “cowardly” and called it a flagrant violation of international law.

In today’s meeting with the Qatari emir, PM Shehbaz recalled that Pakistan had called for an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss recent developments in the Middle East at Qatar’s request.

He also welcomed Qatar’s decision to host an Arab-Islamic Summit on September 15, saying that Pakistan had expressed its willingness to co-sponsor and co-organise the summit with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

“The prime minister also thanked his highness the emir for Qatar’s strong support for Pakistan during India’s unjustified aggression against Pakistan earlier this year. The emir of Qatar thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for visiting Doha to express solidarity.

“Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in promoting regional peace, upholding international law and supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. During the visit, both leaders reaffirmed the deep brotherly relations between Pakistan and Qatar and their shared commitment to peace and stability in the region,” the statement concluded.

Arrival in Qatar

Upon arrival in Doha earlier today, PM Shehbaz was received by Qatar’s Deputy PM and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al Thani, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan reported.

“PM Shehbaz, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and a high-level delegation, will meet Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to convey Islamabad’s sympathies and support for the Gulf state today,” a statement by the Foreign Office (FO) earlier said.

“The visit underscores Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Qatar and Pakistan share strong diplomatic ties, rooted in their shared faith and values.

Earlier this month, the two countries reaffirmed their commitment to regional peace and stability during a meeting between Pakistan’s top military official, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the Qatari military leadership on his visit to Qatar.