US judge orders restoration of Voice of America

WASHINGTON: A federal judge has ordered the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM) to recall more than 1,000 Voice of America (VOA) journalists and staff by March 23 and restore the broadcaster’s operations.

In a sweeping decision announced on Tuesday, US District Judge Royce C. Lamberth found that actions taken under the agency’s previous leadership to shut down large parts of VOA and its sister networks violated federal law and the agency’s statutory mandate.

The ruling directs USAGM to return VOA and affiliated networks to the air and reinstate employees who had been dismissed or placed on leave.

The dispute stems from restructuring measures carried out in 2025 under Kari Lake, an American political figure and former television news anchor who later became a prominent supporter of US President Donald Trump.

In early 2025, the Trump administration brought Lake into USAGM — the independent federal agency that oversees VOA and other US government-funded international broadcasters. She was named senior adviser to USAGM in March 2025, later became deputy chief executive, and from July 31 to November 19, 2025, served as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the agency.

Although she was never confirmed by the US Senate for the CEO position — a legal requirement — she exercised broad authority within the agency.

During her tenure, USAGM carried out sweeping staff reductions and curtailed VOA’s global broadcasts. She is widely believed to have supervised the closure of significant portions of VOA’s operations.

Judge Lamberth ruled that the agency failed to provide a legitimate rationale for dismantling the broadcaster and concluded that the actions taken under Lake’s authority were unlawful. The court’s decision effectively voids the mass layoffs and programme suspensions.

VOA Director Michael Abramowitz, whom Lake had sought to remove, welcomed the ruling. “We are thrilled with Judge Lamberth’s ruling and look forward to getting back to work,” Abramowitz said in a statement. “Voice of America has never been more needed.”

He praised the workforce’s “resilience and dedication” during the prolonged uncertainty.

The cuts had a significant impact on journalists worldwide, including South Asia. About a hundred Pakistani journalists working for VOA’s Urdu and Pashto services lost their jobs when those language services were shut down or drastically reduced as part of the restructuring.

VOA, founded during World War II, broadcasts in dozens of languages and has long been regarded as a key instrument of US public diplomacy, with a statutory obligation to provide accurate, balanced and comprehensive news to global audiences.

The administration is expected to appeal the ruling, but for now, the court order requires USAGM to restore operations and recall staff by March 23.