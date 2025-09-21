E-Paper | September 21, 2025

Agreement signed to promote education

Bureau Report Published September 21, 2025 Updated September 21, 2025 05:38am

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly and United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) on Saturday signed an agreement to jointly work for promotion of child education.

Under the agreement, KP Assembly and Unicef would also jointly work on health, gender equality and youth engagement besides providing technical support in policymaking to help achieve sustainable development goals in the province.

The ceremony of signing the memorandum of understanding (MoU) was held at KP Assembly, under the chairmanship of Speaker Babar Saleem Swati, said an official statement.

Mr Swati said that the agreement would pave the way for enhanced cooperation in protecting child rights, promoting education, health, and other social sectors in the province. He also gave the Unicef delegation a detailed tour of the assembly building, highlighting its historic significance, parliamentary traditions and legislative process.

The agreement was signed by KP Assembly Special Secretary Syed Wiqar Shah and Chief of Field Office, Unicef Peshawar, Radoslaw Rzehak. The adviser to chief minister on health, Ihtisham Ali Khan, MPA Taj Mohammad, and acting secretary of KP Assembly Syed Mohammad Mahir were also present on the occasion.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025

