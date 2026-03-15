E-Paper | March 15, 2026

Shelter home, hospice for abandoned senior citizens set up in Hayatabad

Mohammad Ashfaq Published March 15, 2026 Updated March 15, 2026 08:12am
— Dawn
— Dawn
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PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa social welfare department and a philanthropist have jointly established the province’s first-ever “shelter home and hospice” here for abandoned senior citizens.

The philanthropist bore the cost of putting up the purpose-built four-storey building on the government’s land in Hayatabad, named Senior Harmony Haven and Hospice.

“We haven’t worked out the money spent on the construction as it doesn’t matter for the great cause of creating a decent place for elders,” he told Dawn wishing not to be named.

The philanthropist said the establishment of a shelter home for elderly men and women was the need of the hour, as many abandoned seniors could be seen lying on the streets, with some forced to beg, as there was no one to care for them. He also said the social welfare department would bear operational and recurring costs of the project.

Philanthropist puts up four-storey building for 100 people on government land

“In every culture, the way a society treats its elderly reflects its moral compass. In Pakhtun culture especially, respect for elders has always been deeply embedded in tradition.

However urbanisation, new social norms, changing family and life styles, financial constraints and increasing healthcare needs have made it difficult for many families to provide the level of support that ageing parents and relatives may require,” he said.

The philanthropist said chronic illnesses, disabilities and the need for long-term medical and psychological care had become more common with increasing life expectancy and had a huge financial impact on caregivers.

“These realities don’t diminish our cultural respect for elders, but they do highlight the need for new systems of support that align with our traditions while addressing modern healthcare needs,” he said.

The philanthropist said it was in this spirit that a new initiative is being introduced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Senior Harmony Haven and Hospice, located in Hayatabad, Peshawar.

He said the facility represented more than just a building; it is a step toward ensuring that our elders live their later years with dignity, comfort and compassionate care.

“The Senior Harmony Haven and Hospice has been designed as a four-storey facility with 45 rooms, capable of providing care and accommodation to up to 100 people.”

The philanthropist said the project’s aim was not merely to provide shelter, but to create an environment where seniors could live with comfort, security and emotional support.

He added that the project included a multidisciplinary care team of wardens, physiotherapists, pharmacists, nursing assistants, doctors and psychologists, supported by trained caregivers and administrative staff, and would address not only medical needs but also emotional, psychological and social well-being.

Manager of the Senior Harmony Haven and Hospice Shazia Gul told Dawn that such integrated care was rarely available to many elderly individuals who required continuous attention and professional support.

She said the second important component of this facility was hospice care.

“Hospice care is often misunderstood in our communities. It is not a place where hope ends and rather, it is a system of compassionate care that focuses on comfort, dignity and quality of life for individuals facing life-limiting illnesses where care, not the cure, is the ultimate motive,” she said.

Ms Gul said when curative treatments were no longer possible, hospice care ensured that patients receive effective

pain management, emotional support and humane care during the most sensitive stage of life.

“Equally important, hospice services also provide support for families who often struggle emotionally and physically while caring for loved ones with advanced illnesses.”

The manager said while hospice and palliative care services existed in a few specialised hospitals in Pakistan, dedicated residential hospice facilities remain rare, Senior Harmony Haven and Hospice was the first of its type in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said families could visit, celebrate occasions and remain actively involved in the lives of their elders.

“Communities can contribute by supporting initiatives that promote elder care, volunteering time, or simply showing kindness and companionship to seniors who may feel isolated.

“This is how such institutions can strengthen rather than weaken our cultural values of respect and compassion and it is hoped that such initiatives will be followed by other organisations,” she said.

Published in Dawn, March 15th, 2026

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Mohammad Ashfaq is a Peshawar-based reporter for Dawn covering educational policy, local government systems, and provincial politics, including proceedings of the KP Assembly. He can be found on X at @mashfaqdawn.

Mohammad Ashfaq

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