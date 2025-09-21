Special desk set up for transgender persons

KOHAT: A special desk has been established at Emergency 15 for transgender persons to address their genuine problems related to denial of residence by the people on rent and threat from criminals.

The in-charge of the Emergency 15, Ayatullah, in a meeting with transgender individuals on Saturday assured them that their problems would be resolved under the legal framework.

Talking to their representatives, he said that they were important part of the society, and it was the duty of the police to provide them security.

He added that the desk would ensure their social and lawful demands were addressed.

