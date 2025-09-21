Pakistan-China strategic cooperation highlighted

ISLAMABAD:Diplomats, academics, scholars and policymakers gathered at an event on Saturday to highlight Pak-China strategic cooperation stressing on cementing people-to-people contacts.

They said Pak-China relations had endured regional and global changes for more than seven decades, and continued to serve as a positive factor for peace, stability and development in the region.

The China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) organised the launch of its latest book titled ‘Pakistan and China: Connecting at People’s Level’.

Director General ISSI retired Ambassador Sohail Mahmood, in his welcome remarks, termed Pakistan-China relations as ‘unique in inter-state relations’. Ambassador Sohail Mahmood emphasised that the launch of this book was both timely and significant. He stressed while CPEC and the Belt and Road Initiative had reinforced economic and physical connectivity, the human and cultural connectivity would secure the relationship for future generations.

He pointed out that the book made a valuable contribution by shedding light on public diplomacy, cultural exchanges, academic linkages, tourism and soft power, areas that need to be systematically strengthened.

Referring to the recently adopted China-Pakistan Five-Year ‘Action Plan’ (2025–29), Sohail Mahmood noted that a full chapter had been devoted to people-to-people exchanges and cooperation.

He also proposed closer collaboration in benefiting from China’s immense expertise in the field of sports as well as in preservation of civilisational and cultural heritage. He stressed the importance of visa facilitation and enhanced air connectivity to foster deeper P2P links.

Retired Ambassador Moinul Haq underlined that Pakistan-China relations remained the cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy, and highlighted the deep warmth and respect the Chinese people held for Pakistan. He identified five priority areas for strengthening people-to-people ties: civilisational connections, cultural exchanges, economic partnerships, technological collaboration, and tourism.

The ambassador highlighted the role of initiatives such as Gandhara civilisation exhibitions and proposed establishment of joint IT parks in every province, as well as group tourism programmes.

Dr Hassan Daud Butt noted that the book coincided with the second phase of CPEC, characterised by deeper institutional and societal linkages.

He underlined that people-to-people interaction formed the backbone of sustainable partnerships and praised the book’s contribution in showcasing cultural, educational and social dimensions, from student exchanges to maritime tourism.

Retired Ambassador Masood Khalid praised the inclusion of themes such as maritime tourism and the blue economy, noting that Pakistan could generate up to $1.5 billion annually from tourism with China’s collaboration.

He stressed the importance of expanding sister-city partnerships, cultural exchanges and think-tank cooperation under the new five-year action plan. He also cautioned that attempts were being made to create misunderstandings in Pakistan-China relations and argued that the best response was to deepen people-to-people linkages.

Xu Hangtian, echoing President Xi Jinping’s words, emphasised that people were the foundation of history and future. He cited examples of solidarity between the two nations during Covid-19 and natural disasters, highlighting the resilience of the friendship.

He noted rising cultural and educational exchanges, with sister-city linkages growing from eight to 19 in the last decade and Pakistani student enrollment in China nearly doubling.

He also pointed to the 17 per cent rise in Chinese visas for Pakistani businessmen in 2024 and further increases in 2025.

Stressing the importance of media, tourism and youth engagement, he warned against disinformation campaigns and underlined the need for counter-terrorism cooperation to unlock the full potential of exchanges.

He reaffirmed China’s commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties under the five-year action plan, including new measures such as expanding direct air links.

Published in Dawn, September 21st, 2025