PHOTOS: Shoes laid out in France to symbolise Palestinians killed in Gaza Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 04:39pm

A woman places a Palestinian flag on a pair of shoes amid shoes laid out on Place Kleber symbolising Palestinians killed during Israel's offensive on the Gaza strip, in Strasbourg, eastern France on Sept 20, 2025, as part of a symbolic action named "Operation Shoes – Lives, not just numbers!" by the Collectif Palestine 67. — AFP

This photograph shows shoes laid out on Place Kleber symbolising Palestinians killed during Israel's offensive on the Gaza strip, in Strasbourg, eastern France on Sept 20, 2025, as part of a symbolic action named "Operation Shoes – Lives, not just numbers!" by the Collectif Palestine 67. — AFP

This photograph shows shoes and toys laid out on Place Kleber symbolising Palestinians killed during Israel's offensive on the Gaza strip, in Strasbourg, eastern France on Sept 20, 2025, as part of a symbolic action named "Operation Shoes – Lives, not just numbers!" by the Collectif Palestine 67. — AFP