CORRUPTION: Rampant corruption has crept into the disbursement process of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). Our house help received her payment after two years. The person who ‘helped’ her in getting her payment demanded full amount at first, and only returned part of it after she pleaded that she was under severe debt. Even then, he took Rs5,000. To make matters worse, the counter staff also deducted their share. The hapless woman stayed silent and never protested because she feared that her future payments would be stopped altogether. The authorities should monitor all transactions strictly, and ensure that beneficiaries get their full entitlement without exploitation.

Rabia Anmol

Sukkur

FEAR IN QUETTA: The recent killing of a senior army officer in Quetta has created a lot of panic and fright among the local people, especially those in the Punjabi settler community, who happen to be the unfortunate and frequent targets of insurgent groups. Sadly, the city continued to remain in the grip of fear for days after the targeted attack. All main roads, amusement parks as well as educational institutions were shut down. It is high time the government took strict action against the culprits who have been causing fear among the people for years, and disrupting educational, recreational and business activities across the province.

Mir Babar Ali Khuhawar

Larkana

METER READING: On Aug 27, I photographed my Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) electricity meter, which recorded a reading of 052330, amounting to 192 units that I had used. I immediately uploaded the image to the Power Smart app. Despite this, I received a bill for 202 units with a recorded meter reading of 052340. I have formally reported the matter to the Mepco office in Chichawatni. Such an act reveals that Mepco officials are clearly engaging in manipulations, forcing the consumers into the non-protected category.

Arshad Farooq Butt

Sahiwal

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025