E-Paper | September 20, 2025

Gulf states to form ‘regional shield’ against threats

Monitoring Desk Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 08:06am

• GCC leaders vow tighter intel sharing under Unified Military Command
• Plan missile early warning system; joint drills

GULF Cooperation Council (GCC) countries have pledged sweeping steps to bolster collective defence, including plans to increase intelligence sharing, develop new missile warning systems, and hold joint defence drills, after Israel launched a deadly strike on Doha earlier this month.

Following an emergency Arab-Islamic summit, where leaders expressed alarm about Israel’s attacks across the Middle East, GCC officials met in Doha to discuss military intelligence unification, UAE-based The National reported.

The GCC — a political and economic alliance of six Middle Eastern nations: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates — has agreed to expand intelligence sharing through Unified Military Command.

The six-member bloc said they would fast-track the creation of a regional early-warning system to counter ballistic missiles and share the “air situation” with all affected countries.

The measures will also see joint troops and command-centre drills within three months, to be followed by live air defence exercises, the statement said.

To address all risks and challenges, continuous efforts across military and intelligence sectors will be undertaken to enhance Gulf security cooperation and integrate the security systems, the statement added.

“The priority is ensuring the security, stability and safety of all GCC countries,” the council said, warning of the risks to a region already unsettled by months of conflict.

The decision comes days after Israel targeted a Hamas delegation in Doha that had been discussing ceasefire terms for the war in Gaza.

The strike killed five members of the Palestinian group, including the son of exiled political leader, alongside a Qatari security officer. Qatar said it had received no prior warning before the explosions erupted in its capital and Hamas said its senior leadership survived the attack

During the meeting, the council denounced Israeli strikes as a “dangerous and unacceptable” provocation.

Delegates in Doha included senior defence officials from all six Gulf states, with the Mohammed Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Bahrain’s Minister of Defence Affairs, Lt Gen Abdullah Al Nuaimi; Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Defence, Prince Abdulrahman bin Mohammed; Secretary General of the Oman’s Ministry of Defence, Mohammed Al Zaabi; Kuwait’s Minister of Defence Sheikh Abdullah Ali Al Abdullah Al Sabah; and Jasem Al Budaiwi.

The presence of all ministers underscored, officials said, the urgency of forging a common regional shield.

While the GCC has long spoken of greater military integration, efforts have often faltered amid political rivalries and divergent threat perceptions.

Thursday’s agreement, amid the gravity of Israel’s unprecedented strike inside Qatar, was presented as a turning point.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

Gaza invasion
Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Regional security
Updated 20 Sep, 2025

Regional security

Pakistan should reiterate that its nuclear weapons are meant solely for self-defence, and all relevant circles should exercise caution in their words and actions.
External strains
20 Sep, 2025

External strains

AFTER recording a surplus of $2.1bn in FY25 for the first time in 14 years, the nation’s current account has...
Missing the mark
20 Sep, 2025

Missing the mark

THIS time around, the man recovering from surgery but still carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations,...
Saudi defence pact
Updated 19 Sep, 2025

Saudi defence pact

The Gulf Arabs have seemingly realised that despite their deep ties with the US, America is unlikely to come to their defence.
Security concerns
19 Sep, 2025

Security concerns

PAKISTAN’S intimation to the UN Security Council that terrorist outfits operating from sanctuaries inside...
Farm income tax
19 Sep, 2025

Farm income tax

SINDH Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah’s call for a ‘review’ of agricultural taxation to help relieve the burden...