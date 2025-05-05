E-Paper | May 05, 2025

GCC pushes India, Pakistan for dialogue for de-escalation

Syed Irfan Raza Published May 5, 2025 Updated May 5, 2025 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Sunday urged India and Pakistan to de-escalate rising tensions and immediately resume dialogue, expressing deep concern over the deteriorating security situation in South Asia.

GCC Secretary-General Jasem Albudaiwi, speaking on behalf of the six-nation bloc, called on both countries to exercise restraint and prioritize diplomacy following a recent deadly attack in the India-occupied region of Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr Albudaiwi strongly condemned the terrorist attack targeting tourists in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 27 Hindus. He reiterated the GCC’s “principled and consistent stance in rejecting all forms and manifestations of terrorism.”

“We call for restraint from all parties and urge immediate resumption of direct talks between Pakistan and India,” Albudaiwi said in statements reflecting the council’s concerns. He stressed the importance of resolving disputes peacefully according to international law and the UN Charter to ensure regional stability.

Renews call for international backing to implement UN resolution on Kashmir

The secretary-general also warned against scapegoating and the “rising tide of Islamophobia in the region,” cautioning that discriminatory rhetoric could further inflame tensions.

Serious threat to regional peace

Highlighting the potential impact on global geopolitics, Albudaiwi emphasised that the situation between the nuclear-armed neighbours poses a serious threat to regional peace.

The GCC renewed its call for the international community to “intensify its efforts” toward finding a peaceful resolution to the long-standing Jammu and Kashmir issue, underscoring the need to adhere to relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

The call for dialogue comes amid severely strained relations between India and Pakistan, with diplomatic interactions significantly reduced in recent years.

The GCC, a political and economic alliance comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting regional stability.

Separately, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s human rights arm on Saturday voiced serious alarm over what it described as an alarming rise in Islamophobia and violence against Muslims in India and India-held Kashmir after the Pahalgam attack.

The OIC’s Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) condemned the “unfounded scapegoating” of Muslim communities, attributing it to “far-right Hindu nationalist groups.” The commission urged India to protect its Muslim citizens, uphold international human rights obligations, and bring perpetrators of hate crimes to justice.

Regarding Kashmir, the IPHRC reiterated its rejection of India’s “unilateral and illegal actions” since August 2019, aimed at altering the region’s demography. It called for international pressure on India to abide by UN resolutions, allow Kashmiri self-determination, release political prisoners, and permit access for rights groups and fact-finding missions.

Published in Dawn, May 5th, 2025

