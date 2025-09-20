E-Paper | September 20, 2025

PTI welcomes ‘historic’ defence pact with Riyadh

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 20, 2025 Updated September 20, 2025 10:42am

ISLAMABAD: The opposition PTI on Friday welcomed the signing of a historic Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, expressing hope that the pact will enhance strategic ties and contribute to bilateral and regional security.

In a handout issued by PTI, the party hailed the development as a confirmation of a deep-rooted relations between the two countries.

“We recognise this development as reaffirmation of the historic depth of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations, rooted in Islamic brotherhood, shared strategic interests, and long-standing mutual support,” the statement said.

“Strengthening defence and security cooperation between the two brotherly nations carries the potential to contribute positively to bilateral and regional security and stability,” it added.

The party said its incarcerated founder Imran Khan, has always envisioned Pakistan as a country that united the Muslim world and advanced the prospects of peace.

The statement described the enhanced partnership with Saudi Arabia as “a critical step towards greater Muslim unity and collective security as, for every Pakistani, the sanctity and protection of Harmain-ul-Sharifain is the core component of our belief”.

The PTI also said it “looked forward to further details of the agreement likely to be shared with the people of Pakistan, keeping the people of Pakistan duly informed”.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025

