Woman kills herself after strangling her two children

BAHAWALPUR: A woman allegedly died by suicide on Friday after she strangled her minor son and daughter to death in Basti Salhan of MauzaQadir Baksh Channar in the city suburbs in the limits of Saddar police station.

According to police sources, Shahbano (26), wife of Gulam Yasin, had strained relations with her in-laws.

On Friday, she quarreled with her mother-in-law and, in a fit of anger, she locked herself in her room, along with her one-and-a-half-year-old son Usman and three-and-a-half-year-old daughter Aisha.

Ghulam Yasin told the police that his wife allegedly strangled both their children to death and later hanged herself from a ceiling fan in her room.

District police spokesman told Dawn that on receipt of information about the incident, a Saddar police team reached the scene and shifted the bodies to the hospital for the postmortem examination. He said the autopsy report would ascertain the cause of the deaths of the woman and herchildren.

The police, on the complaint of Ghulam Yasin, registered a case under section 302 of the PPC against the deceased Shahbano and started investigations.

CCD ENCOUNTER: Vehari Crime Control Department (CCD) claimed to have arrested an injured suspect after an encounter near Samman Morr, while his two accomplices fled the scene.

According to the CCD officials, on Thursday night, a patrolling team spotted three men riding a motorcycle and signaled them to stop, but the suspects opened fire on the police.

The police also retaliated, leading to crossfire between the two sides.

When the firing stopped, the police found a suspect lying injured on the spot, who was identified as Rab Nawaz.

The police claimed that Rab Nawaz was involved in more than 12 cases of dacoity and theft. The police registered a case against the two fleeing suspects.

WHEAT BAGS SEIZED: A district administration team seized 7,000 hoarded wheat bags on Friday during raids on godowns in Lodhran and Dunyapur.

As per officials, a team led by Lodhran Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Liquat Ali Gilani, comprising food department officials, seized 4,000 wheat bags hoarded in a godown in Lodhran city and 3,000 in Dunyapur, in separate raids.

The ADC said theseized wheat bags would be shifted to a flour mill, and after grinding the grain, flour would be sold in the market on official rates.

PARROTS SEIZED: A Vehari wildlife department team seized two rose-ringed parakeets from a bus during checking near the Islam Headworks on Friday.

The wildlife officials say that on a tip-off, they stopped a bus near the IslamHeadworks and recovered two rose-ringed parakeets (green parrots) from a sealed carton.

The birds were shifted to Vehari Zoo and a case was registered under the Wildlife Act against the unidentified bird smugglers by Vehari police.

Keeping rare birds like rose-ringed parakeets without a valid licence has been declared unlawful.

Meanwhile, the wildlife officials nabbed an illegal hunter near Ratta Tibba in the Vehari district. The suspect, Rizwanullah was allegedly hunting quails with a gun without official permission.

A case was registered against Rizwanullah and his unidentified accomplices, who fled the scene. The officials also seized a net and other paraphernalia found on the spot.

Published in Dawn, September 20th, 2025