Godzilla’s Marvel Era ends this November

Marvel’s crossover miniseries Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe wraps up with issue #5 on November 19. The finale sees Black Panther unleash a new vibranium-powered weapon in a final showdown between Godzilla and Marvel’s MECHA, while the heroes scramble to exploit the monster’s mysterious connection to vibranium.

The series has shown Godzilla tearing through every defence, from Doctor Strange’s strongest spells to Fin Fang Foom and even a rare hero-villain truce. In a shocking twist, Venom’s symbiote abandons Eddie Brock to bond with Godzilla, raising the stakes even higher.

The conclusion promises an earth-shattering battle that will leave the Marvel Universe forever changed.

Star Trek: Voyager Returns in new comic series

IDW Publishing is reviving Star Trek: Voyager with Voyager — Homecoming, a five-issue limited series launching September 3. Written by Susan and Tilly Bridges with art by Ángel Hernandez, the story picks up shortly after the 1995 TV series finale.

The synopsis teases Voyager’s return to Earth, only for the crew to face a deadly new secret that pulls them back into danger. Variant cover art by David Nakayama features Captain Janeway and Seven of Nine, with editor Heather Anto calling it a perfect tribute to the show’s legacy.

Voyager — Homecoming joins other recent IDW titles, including Star Trek: Red Shirts and Strange New Worlds — The Seeds of Destruction.

Hypersonic Festival 2025 line-up announced

The first-ever Hypersonic Festival will take place in Sydney and Melbourne on the final weekend of November 2025, featuring multiple stages of international DJs.

Headliners include Armin Van Buuren, Steve Aoki and Alesso, joined by Norwegian duo Kream and UK producer Aaron Hibell, who will make his Australian debut. Van Buuren and Aoki last toured Australia in April 2024 for Ultra Festival, while Alesso returns after more than three years away.

Organised by Symbiotic, known for events like Transmission and Hyperdoom, the festival is billed as the launch of Australia’s summer party season.

