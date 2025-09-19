E-Paper | September 19, 2025

Pakistan extends Indian aircraft airspace ban for another month: PAA

Dawn.com Published September 19, 2025 Updated September 19, 2025 09:01pm

Pakistan on Friday extended the airspace ban for Indian aircraft till October 24, according to a statement by the Pakistan Aviation Authority (PAA).

Last month, the government extended the closure of its airspace to Indian aircr­aft for another month, until September 25, according to a NOTAM (notice to airmen) issued on August 22.

New Delhi had accused Islamabad, without evidence, of orchestrating April’s deadly attack in occupied Kashmir’s Pahalgam. Pakistan had strongly denied the allegations and called for a neutral probe. As the situation turned into a military confrontation between the nuclear powers, it took American intervention for both sides to agree to a ceasefire.

On April 24, Pakistan’s top brass had announced a series of measures, including the closure of its airspace to all India-owned or Indian-operated airlines with immediate effect, as it retaliated against New Delhi’s slew of aggressive measures against the country.

PAA spokesperson Saifullah Khan confirmed to Dawn.com that the airspace closure for Indian aircraft had been extended till October 24.

A copy of the NOTAM, available with Dawn.com, also confirmed the closure.

“Pakistan’s airspace will remain closed to Indian registered aircraft. This ban applies to all aircraft owned, operated or leased by Indian airlines or operators. This includes military flights,” the statement by the PAA spokesperson said.

“The ban will come into effect from 1:00 PM (PKT) on 19 September 2025 and will end at 4:59 AM (PKT) on October 24 2025 (end time is approximate). The ban will be effective from ground level to unlimited altitude,” the PAA said.

The two neighbouring nations closed their airspaces multiple times during the hostilities last month. Pakis­tan reopened its airspace for all types of flig­hts on May 10 after the ceasefire was announced.

