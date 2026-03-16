Lahore court approves closure of NAB investigation against Maryam, Nawaz in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case

LAHORE: An accountability court on Monday approved the closure of the investigation by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case against Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her father, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The case pertains to alleged money laundering and income beyond means via “dubious” business transactions of the Chaudhry Sugar Mills, of which Maryam was a major shareholder.

Judge Rana Arif announced the decision to close the investigation on a plea filed by NAB-Lahore.

Last week, the court sought arguments from the counsel for Maryam and Nawaz on an application submitted by the anti-graft body for the closure of the investigation in the case.

Judge Arif observed that the NAB’s move to close the Chaudhry Sugar Mills investigation was in accordance with the law.

He further noted that Maryam could also withdraw her surety bond of Rs70 million furnished against post-arrest bail granted to her in the case.

Earlier, NAB and the Punjab CM’s lawyers concluded their arguments before the court.

In its application, the NAB stated that the Lahore High Court had directed the bureau to place a termination report before the accountability court to close the investigation, as required by law.

The LHC order was passed on an application of the Punjab CM, seeking a refund of Rs70m deposited as a guarantee for post-arrest bail in the sugar mills case.

A NAB team had arrested Maryam in connection with the case on August 8, 2019, from Kot Lakhpat jail on her weekly visit to her then-incarcerated father, along with her daughter and cousin Yousaf Abbas.

On November 4, 2019, the LHC granted Maryam bail in the sugar mills case, subject to surrendering her passport to the court. She was also ordered to deposit Rs70 million with the registrar judicial.

Later in October 2022, a full bench of the LHC returned her passport after the NAB said it no longer required the travel document