E-Paper | March 16, 2026

Current account posts surplus of $479m in Feb

Shahid Iqbal Published March 16, 2026 Updated March 16, 2026 09:28pm
In this file photo, an employee counts Pakistani rupee notes at a bank in Peshawar on August 22, 2023. — Reuters/File
In this file photo, an employee counts Pakistani rupee notes at a bank in Peshawar on August 22, 2023. — Reuters/File
comments
Whatsapp Channel

KARACHI: The country’s current account has recorded a surplus of $479 million in February, leading to a substantial decrease in the current account deficit for the ongoing fiscal year.

According to details shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, the country’s current account has posted a surplus in the first two months of the calendar year 2026, after recording a deficit of $244m in December 2025.

In the first two quarters of FY26, the current account was in deficit against a $1.9 billion surplus recorded in FY25.

The current account deficit — which has been a long-standing issue facing Pakistan’s economy — has been addressed by a significant reduction in imports, which has resulted in a surplus.

But, low imports have affected the gross domestic product (GDP) growth as it hardly reached 3 per cent in FY25.

In the first quarter of FY26, from July to Sept 2025, the current account deficit was $737m, while in the second quarter, from October to December 2025, the deficit was recorded at $458m. But, the trend seems to be changing in the third quarter so far, as the current account posted a surplus of $85m in January and $479m in February.

However, financial experts believe it would be hard to reduce imports that directly impact the current account. The oil price in the international market has gone up by almost 80 per cent, and it may increase further if the Middle East war continues for another couple of weeks.

The SBP data showed that imports of goods between July and Feb increased by $3.38 billion to $41.823bn from $36.433bn during the same period of the last fiscal year.

As for the export and import of services, both increased by $1bn and $1.1bn, respectively.

Market sources said the SBP’s pre-war data does not reflect the impact of the war, which started on Feb 28.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Shahid Iqbal is a reporter for Dawn based in Karachi with 38 years of experience covering politics and economics. His career includes seven years with the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun, as well as roles at United Press International (UPI) and AFP.

Shahid Iqbal

Read more

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Latest Stories

Opinion

Editorial

Holding the line
16 Mar, 2026

Holding the line

PAKISTAN’S long battle against polio has recently produced encouraging signs. Data from the national eradication...
Power self-reliance
Updated 16 Mar, 2026

Power self-reliance

PAKISTAN’S transition to domestic sources of electricity is a welcome development for a country that has long been...
Looking for safety
16 Mar, 2026

Looking for safety

AS the Middle East conflict enters its third week, the war’s most enduring victims are not those who wage it....
Battling hate
Updated 15 Mar, 2026

Battling hate

In the current scenario, geopolitical conflict, racial prejudice and religious bigotry all contribute to the threats Muslims face.
TB drugs shortage
15 Mar, 2026

TB drugs shortage

‘CRIMINAL negligence’ is the phrase that jumps to mind when one considers the disturbing consequences of the...
Chinese diplomacy
Updated 14 Mar, 2026

Chinese diplomacy

THERE are signs that China is taking a more active role in trying to resolve the issue of cross-border terrorism...
Dawn News English
Subscribe