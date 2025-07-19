Ban on Indian airlines extended till Aug 24

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Airports Auth­ority (PAA) has extended the closure of its airspace to Indian-registered aircraft, according to a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued on Friday.

Pakistani airspace has remained closed to Indian aircraft since April 24 in a tit-for-tat move after India in a controversial move unilaterally suspended the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

The ban will now remain in place until 4:59am on Aug 24, according to the authority.

The NOTAM issued by the PAA reads: “Pakistan airspace not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines/operators, including military flights.”

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2025