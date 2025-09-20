Movie review: Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite

Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite is the latest film to arrive as a Lego special. A sequel to Lego Disney Princess: The Castle Quest (2023), it delivers a playful, colourful and heart-warming adventure that perfectly blends Disney magic with the creativity of the Lego toy line.

Like its predecessor, we see the Disney Princesses unite to battle legendary villains from classic Disney animated films, in Lego style.

The adventure kicks off when Snow White uncovers Gaston’s latest scheme — he has joined forces with a host of iconic Disney villains to seize the princesses’ castle, the treasured prize from their previous quest. Determined to defend their home, Ariel, Tiana, Rapunzel, Moana and Snow White take the lead, calling on allies like Cinderella, Aurora and Belle through the Magic Mirror.

Eight princesses face off against a formidable lineup of known Disney villains. Gaston (Beauty & the Beast) spearheads the plan, rallying Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Jafar (Aladdin), the Evil Queen (Snow White & the Seven Dwarfs) and even Sir Hiss (from Robin Hood) to help him seize the castle.

Fans of Disney animation are sure to enjoy this short film, which runs under half an hour compared to the 47-minute runtime of the previous instalment. The castle, village and other settings are richly detailed, bursting with colour and crafted to ignite the imagination.

Viewers who own Lego playsets will especially appreciate seeing these environments brought vividly to life on screen, while those who don’t have a Lego set would undoubtedly want one. The animation captures Lego’s playful aesthetic while preserving the timeless storytelling magic that defines Disney.

Many of the princesses are voiced by actors reprising their original roles, which adds a wonderful layer of authenticity. Hearing familiar voices breathe life into Ariel, Rapunzel and others makes the experience feel like a genuine Disney adventure. Gaston and the other villains are delightfully over the top, providing just the right amount of menace without ever straying too far from the fun, family-friendly tone.

Another joy of the special is the nostalgia it stirs. Fans of Disney’s classic films will smile at the playful nods and references woven throughout. The inclusion of iconic villains and beloved princesses together in one story feels like a celebratory mash-up of Disney history.

In the end, Lego Disney Princess: Villains Unite succeeds in being exactly what it sets out to be: a delightful, family-friendly adventure brimming with energy, heart and imagination.

