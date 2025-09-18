E-Paper | September 18, 2025

Call to contain suicide tendency among women in Chitral

Our Correspondent Published September 18, 2025 Updated September 18, 2025 06:46am

CHITRAL: The consultative workshop on ‘Gender-based violence (GBV) as a public health issue’ held here on Wednesday, underscored integrated and coordinated approach by different government and non-governmental agencies to effectively contain the growing suicide tendency among women in Chitral.

Held under the aegis of Aga Khan Foundation Pakistan under its Foundation for Health & Empowerment (F4HE) project, the workshop was attended by the representatives of the departments of health, education, social welfare, prison, municipal administration, police, district administration and civil society organisations.

The trainer of the workshop, Qudsia Mehtab Mehmood, elaborated the essence of GBV with particular reference to the ground situation in Chitral and said that it was the need of the hour to take it as a public health concern of severe nature.

She said that the aim of the consultative workshop was to provide a forum to the departments and organisations to discuss existing challenges and gaps in health system responses to GBV, strengthening coordination among them for prevention and response as well as identify actionable recommendations.

Gender-based violence highlighted as public health issue

The participants worked out on the existing issues and challenges and formulated a number of recommendations to address the issue as health concern in Chitral where many local dimensions had made matters worse, resulting in the growing number of suicides.

The working groups identified the need of awareness in the society about the fundamentals of GBV and come out with a solid mechanism to address the issue and provide instant and easy relief to the survivor.

The chief guest of the session was Lower Chitral DC Muhammad Hashim Azim who appreciated holding of consultative workshop on the vital issues of GBV, which has plagued the society at large.

Addressing the participants, he said that the district administration was already making earnest endeavors to resolve different social issues including the GBV for which a full-fledged unit was being established.

He said in the special curriculum being prepared by the district administration for the students of primary classes in the district all types of social and environmental issues were to be portrayed in lucid and appealing manner ultimately, making the children think positively.

Published in Dawn, September 18th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Genocide it is
18 Sep, 2025

Genocide it is

IT is clear to any observer that what Israel is doing in Gaza is not about destroying Hamas, but exterminating and...
Wheat supply curbs
18 Sep, 2025

Wheat supply curbs

PUNJAB’S unannounced ‘ban’ on interprovincial wheat movement is creating flour shortages leading to price...
Silent spread
18 Sep, 2025

Silent spread

PAKISTAN is losing momentum in its fight against polio. This year, 26 cases of wild poliovirus have been confirmed,...
Not enough
Updated 17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

The bloc will need to depend on themselves and come up with solid plan to end Israeli impunity.
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...