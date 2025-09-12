Community rehab centre to be set up in Chitral

CHITRAL: Human rights activist from Chitral Farida Sultana has announced the establishment of a community rehabilitation centre, Dastak, to address the increasing cases of suicides among Chitrali women.

“This facility will help establish a mentally healthy society by providing integrated services for issues like psychological disorders, mental anguish and social isolation,” she told reporters at the Chitral Press Club.

Ms Sultana said currently, the region didn’t have any centres with integrated services like psychological counseling, legal aid, crisis intervention, helpline services and family mediation, increasing the vulnerability of people to suicide.

She said the centre would provide professional mental health counselling and psychological support to women and youth, and legal assistance and guidance to victims of domestic violence and sexual violence.

“We will establish a 24/7 helpline for immediate assistance and crisis intervention, conduct awareness campaigns to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and sexual violence, offer vocational training and non-timber forest products-based enterprise programmes for livelihood improvement, and provide Islamic and general counseling, family mediation, and conflict resolution services,” she said.

The activist said the proposed services would also include psychological counseling and therapy, legal assistance and support, emergency services, vocational training and livelihood development, awareness and advocacy programmes.

She said women and youth facing mental health challenges or violence violence, people at risk of suicide and families facing conflict and domestic stress would benefit from the centre.

Outlining the expected outcomes of Dastak, she said that it would help reduce suicide rates and improve mental health, increase reporting and legal action against sexual violence, create awareness of mental health and help reduce stigma, as well as strengthen family and community ties.

Published in Dawn, September 12th, 2025