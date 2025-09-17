E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Role of think tanks

From the Newspaper Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

GIVEN today’s complex global landscape, think tanks have emerged as a national necessity for informed policy progress. These institutions have become a vital engine for strategic thinking and policy innovation in the fields of international affairs, economic reforms, strategic studies, fiscal planning, climate governance and foreign policy analysis.

Across leading nations, organisations like Adam Smith Institute in the United Kingdom, Brookings Institution in the United States, and the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) in China are deeply embedded in the policy architecture of their respective countries. These institutions play a critical role in providing analysis and evidence-driven insight through rigorous research work. Their influence is evident in how these nations swiftly respond to emerging challenges, be it geopolitical shifts, the climate crisis or economic uncertainty.

In Pakistan, too, the role of think tanks can no longer be overlooked. There are many that have made commendable research contributions and provided policy solutions on issues ranging from national security to climate change and sustainable growth. However, a major challenge lies in the disconnect between these research institutions and actual policymaking.

Despite generating valuable knowledge, their findings remain confined to journals and seminars, and are rarely translated into action due to lack of institutional coordination, limited political will, and short-term governance priorities.

This underutilisation not only wastes intellectual resources, but also deprives the country of informed, long-term solutions to recurring challenges. With Pakistan confronting growing internal and external challenges, the demand for evidence-informed policymaking has never been greater.

Strengthening think tanks with consis-tent backing and institutional autonomy is not just an intellectual investment; it is a strategic necessity for the country’s future.

Khizra Rashad
Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...