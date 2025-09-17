GIVEN today’s complex global landscape, think tanks have emerged as a national necessity for informed policy progress. These institutions have become a vital engine for strategic thinking and policy innovation in the fields of international affairs, economic reforms, strategic studies, fiscal planning, climate governance and foreign policy analysis.

Across leading nations, organisations like Adam Smith Institute in the United Kingdom, Brookings Institution in the United States, and the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations (CICIR) in China are deeply embedded in the policy architecture of their respective countries. These institutions play a critical role in providing analysis and evidence-driven insight through rigorous research work. Their influence is evident in how these nations swiftly respond to emerging challenges, be it geopolitical shifts, the climate crisis or economic uncertainty.

In Pakistan, too, the role of think tanks can no longer be overlooked. There are many that have made commendable research contributions and provided policy solutions on issues ranging from national security to climate change and sustainable growth. However, a major challenge lies in the disconnect between these research institutions and actual policymaking.

Despite generating valuable knowledge, their findings remain confined to journals and seminars, and are rarely translated into action due to lack of institutional coordination, limited political will, and short-term governance priorities.

This underutilisation not only wastes intellectual resources, but also deprives the country of informed, long-term solutions to recurring challenges. With Pakistan confronting growing internal and external challenges, the demand for evidence-informed policymaking has never been greater.

Strengthening think tanks with consis-tent backing and institutional autonomy is not just an intellectual investment; it is a strategic necessity for the country’s future.

Khizra Rashad

Lahore

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025