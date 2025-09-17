Suspect killed in Attock shootout

TAXILA: A suspect wanted in a number of robbery, dacoity, snatching and theft cases was killed during a shootout with a team of theAttock Crime Control Department (CCD) in the limits of Hazro Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday, a police spokesman said.

Soon after the incident, senior police officers rushed to the spot and collected evidence.

The spokesman said the CCD team had set up a checkpoint near Lawrencepur and spotted a suspicious motorcyclist who was signaled to stop. Instead, he opened fire, which was retaliated.

Subsequently, he was shot and was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was later identified as Gul Agha, a suspect wanted in more than ten robbery, snatching and dacoity cases in Taxila, Wah, Rawalpindi and various parts of Hazro including Kalu Kalan, Musa, Kadalthi, Chhach and Hassanabdal since 2019.

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Tuesday sentenced an accused to nine years in prison in a drug peddling case.

The accused, Adnan, was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police earlier this year in a case registered under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997, after recovery of 1.8 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

After hearing arguments from both defence and prosecution counsels, the judge announced the verdict, finding the accused guilty of selling drugs. He was awarded nine years’ imprisonment and a fine of Rs80,000.

In case of non-payment, he will have to serve an additional six months in jail.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and that the evidence on record fully connected him with the offence. He added that the accused was charged with a heinous crime and did not deserve leniency. The convict was sent to Rawalpindi Central Jail to serve his sentence.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025